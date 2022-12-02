Baggott Leaves Gills to Join Cheltenham

Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 17:08 Town centre-half Elkan Baggott has been recalled from his loan spell with League Two Gillingham in order to join League One Cheltenham on the same basis for the second half of the season. The Indonesia international moved to the Priestfield Stadium in the summer and made 27 starts and two sub appearances for the Gills, scoring three goals. “I'm delighted to be here,” the 20-year-old told the Robins official website. “I'm ready to get going, and help in the best way I can to assure we stay in this league. “I want to help out at both ends of the pitch. Obviously I need to do my defensive work, but I want to chip in and help add goals too.” In June, Baggott, 20, signed a new deal with the Blues which runs until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season. 🇮🇩 @BaggottElkan is a Robin



Suffolkboy added 17:18 - Jan 19

Yet more evidence that ITFC DO look after their staf and plan effectively to try to ensure opportunities match up with their future aspirations in professional football . E B appears to have great potential .let’s hope he can now make more appearances for his new club .

COYB 4

Linkboy13 added 17:40 - Jan 19

Centre half is a position at the club that i think is not particularly strong. Centre halfs tend to be larger than life domineering figures at the heart of the defence. We haven't really got a DeVos, Mc cauley, Linigan figure at the back. Baggott is not quite at that stage yet but is showing great promise. The deciding factor could be if we get promoted to the championship which might make things more difficult in terms of his development. Keogh was signed to probably carry out that role but looks slightly past his best. 0

Gdunkdafunk added 17:48 - Jan 19

I agree, feel sorry for my brother in law (a Gills fan), he'd hoped he could stay, one of the few positives for them 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 17:54 - Jan 19

Great move for Elkan to get League 1 experience this season, and hopefully be ready to move up to the Championship with ITFC next season. Play your heart out on Saturday Elkan against the Pilgrims. 0

jas0999 added 17:59 - Jan 19

A well deserved step up. He has real potential so a move from league two to one is great for his development. 0

ArnieM added 18:05 - Jan 19

He’s being primed for next season with Town first team 👍 0

johnwarksshorts added 18:35 - Jan 19

Next level. Next challenge. Great move for the lad. 0

