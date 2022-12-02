Baggott Leaves Gills to Join Cheltenham
Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 17:08
Town centre-half Elkan Baggott has been recalled from his loan spell with League Two Gillingham in order to join League One Cheltenham on the same basis for the second half of the season.
The Indonesia international moved to the Priestfield Stadium in the summer and made 27 starts and two sub appearances for the Gills, scoring three goals.
“I'm delighted to be here,” the 20-year-old told the Robins official website. “I'm ready to get going, and help in the best way I can to assure we stay in this league.
“I want to help out at both ends of the pitch. Obviously I need to do my defensive work, but I want to chip in and help add goals too.”
In June, Baggott, 20, signed a new deal with the Blues which runs until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]