U21s Game Against Millwall Off

Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 17:33 Friday afternoon’s U21s game against Millwall at Playford Road has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. John McGreal and David Wright’s side were due to play their first Professional Development League Two match of 2023 against the Lions, who coincidentally they faced in their previous league match, a 3-3 draw at Calmont Road in December. Quizzed on whether the freezing conditions had had an impact on first-team training this week at his lunchtime press conference, manager Kieran McKenna said the situation hadn’t been too bad. “Not too much, no,” he said. “We’ve managed to get on the grass every day. There are only certain areas of the training ground that we can get covered to prevent the frost, so we’ve had some grass areas that we’ve managed to have covered and we’ve been out on the grass every day. “We’ve had to adjust a few little things but in general we’ve been out there every day and we’ve had a good training week.”

Photo: Blair Ferguson



