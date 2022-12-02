McCarthy Confirmed Blackpool Boss

Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 18:23 Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy has been confirmed the new head coach of Championship Blackpool with his Town assistant Terry Connor joining him at Bloomfield Road. The 63-year-old has been appointed for the remainder of the season following the sacking of Michael Appleton and his assistant, one-time Town full-back David Kerslake, yesterday. McCarthy had been out of work since leaving Cardiff in October 2021 having taken charge of the Welshmen in January the same year. “I'm delighted to be here, I'm delighted to be back in the game,” he told the Tangerines official website. “I'm thrilled to be back up at a club where I've had many battles in the past and hopefully we can achieve some of the similar success of those years.” Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford said: “Since [owner] Simon [Sadler] took over, everyone connected to the club has worked so hard to get us to the Championship and it is so important we do all we can to stay there. “We believe appointing Mick gives us that opportunity. Mick has extensive experience at the highest level including over 700 games at Premier League and Championship level, along with recently taking on a similar challenge at Cardiff. “From the initial contact with Mick, you sensed an excitement to come to Blackpool yet a calmness and confidence about the job ahead. “Mick referred to our superb support from the first conversation and how important the fans will be for the remaining 19 games, starting against Huddersfield on Saturday.” Blackpool Football Club is delighted to announce Mick McCarthy as our new Head Coach.



🍊 #UTMPhttps://t.co/LS2cK9wJsL pic.twitter.com/H9JQe8dQOD — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 19, 2023 “This appointment gives us the best opportunity to maintain our Championship status. As a club, it also gives us the time to look towards the long-term vision as we continue to plan for an exciting future here at Blackpool Football Club.” McCarthy was Town manager from November 2012 until April 2018. Since leaving Portman Road, the former central defender has had a second spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland and a short stint as boss of Cypriot side APOEL.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



RobITFC added 18:34 - Jan 19

Blackpool on their way to League one - be careful what you wish for! 0

Steelmonkey added 18:38 - Jan 19

Move along nothing to see here. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments