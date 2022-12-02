Clarke Returns to Town and Signs Three-and-a-Half-Year Deal

Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 22:01 Town have confirmed the permanent signing of Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, as revealed by TWTD earlier this afternoon, the one-time Blues academy schoolboy’s season-long loan spell at Championship Stoke City having been cut short. The Blues are understood to have paid a fee of around £1 million for the 21-year-old, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the club having an option for a further season. “It’s been a long couple of days but what a feeling to be back,” Clarke told the club website. “I’m home and it feels good. The style of play is something I really like and I want to be a part of it. “The conversations with the manager have been great and he solidified my decision to come back. I can’t wait to step out of the tunnel at Portman Road, it will be an amazing feeling.” Manager Kieran McKenna added: “Harry brings a lot of the qualities that we want in the team now and for the future. “I think he’s a really good fit for where we want to go. Of course, he has links and history with the club and the area which is a bonus as well. “He’s coming in fit and he’s been playing. We want him to be involved in the immediate future. “We’ve brought four really good players in the building now which gives us good depth and numbers in all the positions we want.” Clarke’s grandfather, Terry, a player with Town from 1950 to 1956 under Scott Duncan and Sir Alf Ramsey’s management without making a senior appearance, was born in 1934 and in tribute the Blues' new signing has opted to wear the number 34 shirt. Twice capped by England at U17 level, Clarke left Town for the Gunners' youth set-up aged 15 in August 2015 having previously been the scorer of the U14s’ Barcelona-esque goal which went viral. Born in Ipswich, Clarke was with Brantham Athletic prior to joining Town’s academy. At the time he was a midfielder but now operates as either a centre-half or right-back. In 2020 he joined Oldham Athletic on loan for the campaign, then spent the first half of the following season in Scotland with Ross County before subsequently joining Hibs in the January. Last summer he moved to Stoke in the Championship where he made 10 starts and 10 sub appearances, scoring twice. In addition to grandfather Terry being on the Blues' books, his older brother George was with the Town academy in the 2013/14 campaign and currently plays for Felixstowe & Walton. Clarke appears to be viewed as someone to vie with Janoi Donacien for his role on the right-side of the defence.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bazza8564 added 22:06 - Jan 19

Welcome back young man, looking forward to many years of you contributing to our regeneration. Knowing the club and area as you do, it will obviously mean as much to you as it does to us. 3

CaptainAhab added 22:17 - Jan 19

Get in! We've done some great business this window! 3

dangerous30 added 22:21 - Jan 19

Great signing good luck harry and welcome home 1

Gforce added 22:26 - Jan 19

Welcome back Harry,hopefully you'll have a long and successful career,with your home town club.

Who knows maybe a future club captain 🤔 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments