Clarke: Promotion is the Target

Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 23:28 New signing Harry Clarke has no doubt about this season's target having rejoined the Blues from Arsenal - promotion to the Championship. TWTD exclusively revealed that the 21-year-old was back at Town this afternoon, the Ipswich-born defender having left the club for the Gunners in August 2015. “I’ve already had family and friends who have had an inkling,” Clarke, who joined Town the first time around from his local side Brantham Athletic, told iFollow Ipswich. “When it's out, it’s going to be nice to officially be back home, but there are a lot of reasons for my decision. “Part of it was obviously coming home. The manager mentioned that in recent history there's not been many promotions so to be a homegrown player at my boyhood club and potentially get one was a big part of it. I am Home 💙 Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/imMkA1EZGe — Harry Clarke (@HarryyClarke6) January 19, 2023 “Also, there’s the trajectory of the club with the new owners and the manager. The style of play has been amazing this year so to come and be part of that is another main reason. “Speaking to the manager a few times swayed my decision. It is my home team but it was also a tough decision, leaving a club like Arsenal behind. After speaking to him, it's solidified that decision and I'm glad I made it.” Quizzed on what supporters might hope to see from him, he added: ”The fans can expect passion. That’s a given even if I wasn’t at Ipswich. “No matter what club I’m at, I give everything on the pitch. I’m good on the ball, I’m quick and powerful. I’m good at defending and I’ll hopefully get the odd goal as well.” Clarke, who was on loan with Stoke City prior to his move to the Blues, has no doubt about the aim for the season: “Promotion.”

Photo: ITFC



freddo78 added 23:47 - Jan 19

Welcome home. Have a good un! 0

Positive_Vibes added 00:16 - Jan 20

Welcome Harry.

This transfer caught me by surprise. 5’11” central defender, when the rest of our boys are 6’3” and above. From his bio looks more of a right wing back and looking at the clips has played on the left.

If he left Ipswich at 15 in 2015 and it’s now 2023, how is he 21 and not 22? The maths don’t add up in my head.. might be my age. Haha

Regardless of his age, he does look like an exciting prospect. 0

