U18s at Swansea

Friday, 20th Jan 2023 10:02

Town’s U18s return to Professional Development League Two South action following Tuesday’s FA Youth Cup success over Nottingham Forest when they face Swansea City at their Landore training centre on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The side managed by Sam Darlow (pictured) defeated the Tricky Trees 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time to set up a fifth-round tie at home to Liverpool.

The Blues are currently fifth in PDL2 South with the Swans sitting bottom.





Photo: TWTD