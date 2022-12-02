Hammell Hopeful Penney Will Return to Motherwell

Friday, 20th Jan 2023 11:47 Motherwell manager Steven Hammell says there will be news on Blues left-back Matt Penney’s future soon, the 24-year-old having returned to Portman Road at the end of his six-month loan spell with the Steelmen earlier in the week. Hammell has made no secret that he’s keen to bring Penney back to Fir Park on loan for the remainder of the season but it’s understood there has also been interest from clubs in England. “I think there will be some stuff to confirm soon on that regarding Matt,” Hammell told HeraldScotland. “There has been a bit of interest in him, we have been in contact with him. He has been great, I get on fantastic with him, he has been good for us this season. “I think there will be something out later. If it’s not to be Matty, then we will be looking to do a bit of work and bring someone in to replace if that is the case.” Speaking yesterday regarding Penney, Blues boss Kieran McKenna said: “He’s been in the training ground the last couple of days, so I’ve had some conversations with him and it’s just reviewing the situation at the moment on what’s going to be the best next steps for him and for the club.”

Photo: TWTD



HopefulBlue69 added 12:25 - Jan 20

It's a shame that this sort of thing has to be discussed in public... Sometimes we all forget that this is about a real person who has feelings and a family wondering what is going on... Can't be great for the players long term mental health to be the subject to bluff from both sides...this transfer window does suggest the whole loan system needs a total review... I'd suggest full season long loans are only allowed... 1

EssexBlue2 added 12:41 - Jan 20

Yes it is a shame but inevitable that if a player has a good 6 month loan spell the parent club will want them to return to either sell or get an improvement on the loan terms. This must be so traumatic. I personally wish Matt all the best but agree loans should probable be season long

