Hammell Hopeful Penney Will Return to Motherwell
Friday, 20th Jan 2023 11:47
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell says there will be news on Blues left-back Matt Penney’s future soon, the 24-year-old having returned to Portman Road at the end of his six-month loan spell with the Steelmen earlier in the week.
Hammell has made no secret that he’s keen to bring Penney back to Fir Park on loan for the remainder of the season but it’s understood there has also been interest from clubs in England.
“I think there will be some stuff to confirm soon on that regarding Matt,” Hammell told HeraldScotland.
“There has been a bit of interest in him, we have been in contact with him. He has been great, I get on fantastic with him, he has been good for us this season.
“I think there will be something out later. If it’s not to be Matty, then we will be looking to do a bit of work and bring someone in to replace if that is the case.”
Speaking yesterday regarding Penney, Blues boss Kieran McKenna said: “He’s been in the training ground the last couple of days, so I’ve had some conversations with him and it’s just reviewing the situation at the moment on what’s going to be the best next steps for him and for the club.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]