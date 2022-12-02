McKenna: Clarke a Really Good Fit

Friday, 20th Jan 2023 13:23 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says new signing Harry Clarke is a great fit both in terms of football and culturally. TWTD revealed yesterday afternoon that the 21-year-old was on the verge of a return to the Blues, the club he left for Arsenal aged 15, with his £1 million move confirmed in the evening, the right-sided defender signing a deal which runs until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further season. “He’s got a fantastic attitude to work, to win and to try and get better,” McKenna told the club website. “He’s one who is hopefully another great investment for the club. We think he’s a really good football and cultural fit. Culturally, he knows the area, he knows some of the players and he knows the club. “He’s been to games at Portman Road before and from our conversations, he’s got a good feel for where we’re at as a team and how we do things. “He’s had a good schooling in his time here and that continued when he moved to Arsenal. He's physical, he has a really good right foot and he's still got lots of room to develop. “We’re hoping he can come in and contribute straight away. Of course, we have to make a decision around the game on Saturday and the game on Tuesday.” McKenna says Clarke and earlier signings Leif Davis and Nathan Broadhead are players who have the potential to grow along with Town. “The club has been very long-sighted and has been doing things in an intelligent manner,” McKenna continued. “We certainly see a role and a position for him longer term that we want to develop him in, and that we think he has big potential in. He is also versatile and can fill several different roles across the backline. “We want to improve the team and the squad now, and help our position now. If you talk about Leif Davis, Nathan Broadhead or Harry Clarke in terms of their age and their potential, we think they are players who can develop as the team grows. We believe they can take those steps with the team.



“It’s been fantastic backing from the club to make additions like those. We've been keeping an eye on the here and now with how we can help the team but also making sure we protect the interests of the club for the future.” Clarke is the Blues’ fourth addition of the window following on from the short-term signing of Massimo Luongo, the loan addition of George Hirst and the permanent recruitment of Broadhead, all of whom were with Championship clubs either permanently or on loan prior to joining the League One Blues. “It gives us great options for the second half of the season and beyond,” McKenna continued regarding the club’s January business. “We’ve brought four really good players in the building now which gives us really good depth and numbers in all the positions we want. “I’ve been happy with the squad all along. We're constantly looking to improve for the short and the long term. You only get a couple of months to do that in a calendar year. “The club's aim is to keep improving and it’ll be the same for the next 10 days or so of this transfer window, but also in the next transfer window. “When the opportunities are there to make sensible and progressive improvements to the playing squad, the club will look to do that.”

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Woolfenthen added 13:56 - Jan 20

Oh how I miss Marcus Evans..................NOT! 2

Len_Brennan added 14:09 - Jan 20

“When the opportunities are there to make sensible and progressive improvements to the playing squad, the club will look to do that.”

- Got to love that quote. Not just signing someone for the sake of it without a clear plan, but not afraid to spend money when the opportunity to sign someone the club has identified for short or long term value is there. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments