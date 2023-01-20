Burley the Guest on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 20th Jan 2023 17:22

Blues legend George Burley is the star guest on Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk over Saturday lunchtime (12-2pm).

Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham, who will be at the Kassam Stadium ahead of the Blues' game against Oxford United.

Will Town record their first ever away league win at Oxford? Pleased with the signing of Harry Clarke?

Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: Matchday Images