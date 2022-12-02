Robinson: Town the Best Team in the League

Saturday, 21st Jan 2023 08:45 Oxford boss Karl Robinson believes Town are the best team in League One, playing incredible football. The Blues visit the Kassam Stadium this afternoon looking for their first ever away league victory against the U’s having defeated the 3-0 at Portman Road on Boxing Day. “We’re looking forward to it, they’ve got some good players,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail. “Probably one of our biggest tonkings of the season was there, we got outran in a lot of areas. “There was certain fundamental parts of the game where we fell short, we were under no illusions with how aggressive we were with each other after the game in the dressing room. “From my point of view, we’re looking forward to the challenge – it’s always a good game when they come round to our place. “They are, I think, the best team in the league – some of the football they play is quite incredible and they’re a very difficult team to prepare for.”

Photo: Matchday Images



BrettenhamBlue added 08:55 - Jan 21

I think we are the best team in this league also, but we need to put together a winning run and prove it. 4

churchmans added 08:59 - Jan 21

I have read a lot of managers say that and also read a lot of managers say 'whoever finishes above ipswich will go up' 0

terryf added 09:05 - Jan 21

We do play some great football but it's points that win prizes and at the moment we are sharing too many of them.

We must take more of the chances we create. At the moment we are not ruthless enough! 3

ArnieM added 09:05 - Jan 21

Flattery will get you everywhere as they say 1

pennblue added 09:09 - Jan 21

Not buying into this any more. I am sure this is just mind games now. The table does not lie. If we are the best team in the league we need to start proving it by being more ruthless 4

BlueInBerks added 09:17 - Jan 21

Apparently not. Third best? 4

mrshallisfit added 09:35 - Jan 21

Best team in the league. But not the most effective team in the league. 0

Bluespeed added 09:36 - Jan 21

Wearing a bit thin now ! Think of something else to win the mind games ! 0

Saxonblue74 added 09:43 - Jan 21

Man City are the best team in the Prem, they're not top. Just saying! 2

Nomore4 added 10:03 - Jan 21

I like Robinson. Not just this season, but always says nice things about our club. 0

Menton added 10:11 - Jan 21

#TrickandTrap 0

