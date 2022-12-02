Robinson: Town the Best Team in the League
Saturday, 21st Jan 2023 08:45
Oxford boss Karl Robinson believes Town are the best team in League One, playing incredible football.
The Blues visit the Kassam Stadium this afternoon looking for their first ever away league victory against the U’s having defeated the 3-0 at Portman Road on Boxing Day.
“We’re looking forward to it, they’ve got some good players,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail.
“Probably one of our biggest tonkings of the season was there, we got outran in a lot of areas.
“There was certain fundamental parts of the game where we fell short, we were under no illusions with how aggressive we were with each other after the game in the dressing room.
“From my point of view, we’re looking forward to the challenge – it’s always a good game when they come round to our place.
“They are, I think, the best team in the league – some of the football they play is quite incredible and they’re a very difficult team to prepare for.”
Photo: Matchday Images
