Oxford Game Set to Go Ahead

Saturday, 21st Jan 2023 09:39 Today’s game at Oxford United is set to go ahead as planned despite temperatures dipping below zero in the area overnight. We understand no pitch inspection is required and the match is not considered to be in any doubt, the pitch having been covered. Town visit the Kassam Stadium looking for their first ever away league victory against the U’s.

andysteed007 added 09:47 - Jan 21

And the point of this story is -7

Bluebell added 09:51 - Jan 21

To let people know they are not going to have a wasted journey maybe! 4

exeterblue10 added 09:52 - Jan 21

Precisely. I’m halfway there and until I saw the story I was expecting I might have to turn around and go home again. 2

TractorfactorSteve added 10:07 - Jan 21

Any fog? https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/2640729 0

