Oxford Game Set to Go Ahead
Saturday, 21st Jan 2023 09:39
Today’s game at Oxford United is set to go ahead as planned despite temperatures dipping below zero in the area overnight.
We understand no pitch inspection is required and the match is not considered to be in any doubt, the pitch having been covered.
Town visit the Kassam Stadium looking for their first ever away league victory against the U’s.
