Hirst Handed Full Debut at Oxford

Saturday, 21st Jan 2023 14:21 George Hirst is handed his full Town debut, while the three other January signings Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead and Massimo Luongo are all among the subs as the Blues take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. Hirst comes in as the central striker with Freddie Ladapo dropping to the bench with the rest of the XI unchanged from last week’s 1-1 draw with leaders Plymouth. Sone Aluko is back on a much-changed bench with Kane Vincent-Young, Cameron Humphreys, Richard Keogh and Kyle Edwards dropping out of last week’s 18. George Edmundson, Greg Leigh and Gassan Ahadme also miss out on a place in the matchday squad. Oxford: Eastwood, Long, Moore (c), Brown, Fleming, Bate, McGuane, Brannagan, Anderson, Wildschut, Bodin. Subs: Plumley, Negru, Findlay, Goodrham, Joseph, Taylor, O’Donkor. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (C), Evans, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Clarke, Luongo, Aluko, Jackson, Broadhead, Ladapo. Referee: Bobby Madden (Cumbria).

Photo: Matchday Images



Ipswichbusiness added 14:24 - Jan 21

Humphreys not even on the bench??? 2

TractorBeezer added 14:26 - Jan 21

Strong team with others ready for Tuesday.



Let's go out and do it! 0

Gforce added 14:28 - Jan 21

Amazingly strong squad now.The seven players who haven't even made the bench,would get into most sides in this division.

COYB.

2

Cakeman added 14:30 - Jan 21

Why no Humphreys? Poor decision if he’s not injured 1

Irishblueboy99 added 14:39 - Jan 21

Go hammer them and get back on a winning streak.

Strange bench, 1 defender, 1 midfielder and 4 attackers 🤷‍♂️ 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:40 - Jan 21

A lot to choose from. Can't pick 'em all. Some not in squad today will no doubt get a chance on Tuesday. COYB! 1

TimmyH added 14:47 - Jan 21

Amazes me how Harness keeps staring...if he doesn't score (and he hasn't been lately) he doesn't contribute enough for me... 1

Saxonblue74 added 14:50 - Jan 21

There's going to be so many opinions over the rest of the season about who should and shouldn't be in the squad, such is our strength in depth now. There are options in every position. Good problem to have. 0

Karlosfandangal added 14:51 - Jan 21

Would have had Humphrey as we seem to be too heavy with Strikers, I would have dropped Jackson.



But then again I am not a football manager so in KMK we trust 0

