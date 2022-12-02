Hirst Handed Full Debut at Oxford
Saturday, 21st Jan 2023 14:21
George Hirst is handed his full Town debut, while the three other January signings Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead and Massimo Luongo are all among the subs as the Blues take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.
Hirst comes in as the central striker with Freddie Ladapo dropping to the bench with the rest of the XI unchanged from last week’s 1-1 draw with leaders Plymouth.
Sone Aluko is back on a much-changed bench with Kane Vincent-Young, Cameron Humphreys, Richard Keogh and Kyle Edwards dropping out of last week’s 18. George Edmundson, Greg Leigh and Gassan Ahadme also miss out on a place in the matchday squad.
Oxford: Eastwood, Long, Moore (c), Brown, Fleming, Bate, McGuane, Brannagan, Anderson, Wildschut, Bodin. Subs: Plumley, Negru, Findlay, Goodrham, Joseph, Taylor, O’Donkor.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (C), Evans, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Clarke, Luongo, Aluko, Jackson, Broadhead, Ladapo. Referee: Bobby Madden (Cumbria).
