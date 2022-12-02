McKenna: Me and Karl Were Both Happy to Abandon and Play the Game Another Day

Saturday, 21st Jan 2023 18:32 Blues boss Kieran McKenna felt Town’s 2-1 defeat at Oxford United should have been abandoned in the second half due to thick fog which made it hard for the players to see the ball, revealing he and his U’s counterpart Karl Robinson were in agreement but that referee Bobby Madden erroneously told them that the result at that point would have stood had that been the case. Cameron Brannagan’s 83rd minute goal won it for the home side in a second half during which the fog became very thick in spells. Quizzed on his side falling to their fourth League One defeat this season, McKenna said: “We’re obviously disappointed and angry about how the day panned out. There’s not much we can say that’s going to change it. “We’re very disappointed to have lost the game. There were so many factors in it in terms of conditions and chances and things that didn’t go our way, but at the end of the day we didn’t do enough to get it over the line because we missed the chances that we had and they’ve scored a 25-yard bouncing volley to win the game with maybe one of their only shots on target in the game.” McKenna is rarely a boss to express anger but the Northern Irishman says there are times when it’s the right reaction. “I think it’s right to be angry at times, we have to be frustrated,” he said. “The players are trying very hard, everyone’s working well, we’re doing a lot of good things as a team but it’s right to be angry sometimes when you’ve dropped points you don’t want to drop and you’re on a run of results you’re not happy with. “It’s about the reaction, how we use that going into Tuesday night now, big game, no doubt about it, and we need to use the anger and the disappointment from losing today to give us the energy we’re going to need for Tuesday night.” Asked whether the defeat today adds to the pressure on Tuesday’s game against 21st-placed Morecambe, he added: “I think pressure is what you make of it. There are still 19 games to go but we put pressure on ourselves every game to perform, to pick up results and when we don’t we’re not happy. We put pressure on ourselves every game to try and get a winner.” Regarding the two Oxford goals, McKenna admitted he was disappointed by the manner in which they were conceded. “Definitely,” he reflected. “The first goal, we weren’t strong enough and it’s too easy, it’s a ball hoiked into the sky and the striker gets through too easily to score. “The end of the game, it wasn’t right, in my opinion. We couldn’t see the ball, I couldn’t see the ball from the sideline, the players were saying they couldn’t see the ball on the pitch. “Conor [Chaplin] had a fantastic chance from five yards out but he said he couldn’t see the ball and at that stage the game was a little bit ridiculous in my opinion and Oxford were being clever in a way and just putting it in our box because it was very hard to see. Just putting it in the box at every stoppage. “The ball keeps coming in and things can happen and, of course, it’s a great strike, a wonder goal but we need to do better in the situation but also I thought the situation wasn’t right really.” Quizzed on how close the match was to being abandoned with referee Madden speaking to the managers in the 51st minute and then again on 74. “I think me and Karl were both pretty similar on it, we both were expressing concerns at the start of the second half,” he said. “We weren’t able to see the ball from the sidelines.

“When the referee came over the first time, he said that the massage from the players on the pitch was that it was OK at the start of the second half they wanted to continue. “I thought it got much worse as the half went on. That’s why we called the referee over on 74 minutes to discuss it because at that point myself and Karl were both happy to play the game another day because it was going to be a lottery playing it in those last 20 minutes. “At that stage, we and I think the captains on the pitch were prepared for an abandonment but the referee said that if it got abandoned after the 75th minute, even though it got stopped on the 74th minute, if it got abandoned after the 75th, the result would stand. “As a group, we want to win, so we in those conditions tried to go for the last 15 minutes and see if we could get the win. “It’s not easy, it’s not an easy circumstance. I guess the only thing I think should have been done, there should have been a consultation on 70 minutes if the call had to be made finally by 75 irrespective when the ball went out of play. “If the decision needed to be made by 75, there should have been a consultation on 70 because by that point both myself and Karl were saying it was getting to a point where we couldn’t see the ball and it felt like players on the pitch were making mistakes in terms of the flight of the ball as well.” However, we understand that the position in the EFL is not as the referee outlined and the match could have been abandoned and replayed rather than the result standing. Reflecting further on the chances his side missed, two decent opportunities in each half, McKenna felt his team ought to have been in a position where Oxford’s second goal shouldn’t have mattered. “There’s no doubt about it,” he said. “When it’s 80-plus minutes and no one can see the ball and it’s coming into your box, things can happen, so the best thing in that situation is that we’re two or three-one up and that’s what we should have been in reality at that point. “Of course, that’s been the case in other games. We’re working on it, the players are trying hard, we’re getting into good positions and creating good chances and I think when you’re doing that, you have to keep believing that there are goals in the team and we’ll be more clinical in the future.” Did keeper Christian Walton see Brannagan’s shot? “I’ve not spoken to him about it. The only one I’ve spoken to in the dressing room is Conor and he’s adamant on the big chance that he has, the free header inside the six-yard box, that he couldn’t see the ball all the way across and he was just guessing where it would go to. I haven’t spoken to Christian about whether he could see the shot or not. “In my opinion the game shouldn’t have gone ahead once it got deep into the second half and we tried to address that with the referee. I think at least there should have been a consultation before it got to the cut-off point and come back and play the game in proper conditions and have a fair game to see who wins. “But at the same time, it was the same for both teams and they managed to get the goal in those conditions and we didn’t.” Reflecting on Town having won just one of their six league matches and asked whether he has any concerns about the current form, McKenna said: “When you have a run of draws and draws where we feel at least some of them should have been wins and things having gone our way in those games, it’s really important that you want to come out of that run of draws with a win, and we haven’t done that. “It can very quickly go from however many games unbeaten if we’d have won today and in a decent place to then when you lose your first game in a while after a run of draws, then it ends up a not good run of results that we’re not happy with. “We don’t have momentum at the moment, there’s a lot of time to play in the season but we need to fight to get it back and we want to get it back quickly. “All we can do is stick together, fight really hard, get ready for the next game. I’m really happy the next game is on Tuesday night, to be honest, because I think the feeling at the moment is that we just want to get back out there on Tuesday and fight for three points. “We have to win the next game as soon as we can and take it game by game and try and build some momentum back up again. “In terms of our general performances, we’re not far away. It was a really tough game, there’s no doubt about that, Oxford played completely differently from any Oxford seen before in the league and it made it very challenging, the conditions were challenging and all these things. “But, having said all that, we still created more than enough to win the game and we didn’t give away that much. “We know that performances-wise we’re not that far away but we also know that we’re coming on the wrong side of the margins too often and that’s something that we’re not happy about.” Striker George Hirst was handed his first start and McKenna was pleased with the on-loan Leicester man’s display. “I thought his performance was good all round,” he said. “He showed what he can bring to the team.” McKenna gave Harry Clarke his debut from the bench in the second half and is pleased to have signed the 21-year-old from Arsenal. “Really happy to have him in,” he said. “I think he’s a really good prospect. He’s someone who can help us now, he’s an investment for the club for the future and we’re looking forward to getting him on the pitch and he’s looking forward to getting out there and helping the team.” Oxford manager Robinson agreed that the game should have been abandoned. “I think they were quite keen for it to be called and if I’m being totally honest, it probably should’ve been called,” told the Oxford Mail “A fan behind me said ‘take the point and go home’ and we probably would’ve at certain stages. “From my point of view, it was almost the wrong decision but it ended up being the right decision because we won.” Regarding his tactical switch to 3-5-2 and a change of approach, he added: “Tactically we had to give a little bit up of what we perceive what our normal football is, with some unique changes and subtle differences,” Robinson said. “The players’ attention to detail out of possession was one of the best I’ve seen all season. They’re a very good team and you can never underestimate how good Ipswich are. “I don’t get too carried away with results and I won’t get carried away with this, we’re still disappointed with where we are in the league. I felt that large parts of the game, we looked a very good side.”

jas0999 added 18:36 - Jan 21

Forget the fog, it was the same for both sides. We defended badly and failed to take four very straight forward chances. Not for the first time. That’s why we lost. 6

ScottCandage added 18:36 - Jan 21

Great, we got robbed. 1

ArnieM added 18:36 - Jan 21

Yet another example where poor officials swing a tight game away fr9m us. With “luck” like this we’ll be lucky to hang onto a play off position. This game should have been abandoned at half time. 2

HopefulBlue69 added 18:38 - Jan 21

I'm sick to f**king death of the Ipswich players and the manager blaming other things for our draws /Losses... "Oxford were clever and kept putting the ball in our box and we couldn't see it"... Well why weren't we doing it to Oxford as well... Passing doesn't win games for f**k sake... Grow up KmK and admit we did deserve to win again.... 12

HopefulBlue69 added 18:40 - Jan 21

didn't...

2

Cakeman added 18:43 - Jan 21

Well said HopefulBlue69, I fully agree with you. Our manager saw that Oxford were being clever so why weren’t we? Oh dear he has so much to learn.

Our owners will be watching carefully as with these Millions of £’s just been spent I’m sure they will not be happy with anything other than promotion.

These are very important months ahead for our manager and quite a few others 4

Churchman added 18:43 - Jan 21

Same for both teams. No excuses. One win since the middle of December while Our competitors are gone. One team were always going to fall away. It’s us, sadly 2

churchmans added 18:43 - Jan 21

I gave up reading the article halfway through!

Same words as every other post game!

You picked the squad,

You signed the players

You set the formation(but never change it)

Sick of this sh**t 4

mrshallisfit added 18:46 - Jan 21

McK says in the future we'll be more clinical. I'd quite like it if we could clinical now. If possible 4

Suffolkboy added 18:49 - Jan 21

K M being angry but diplomatic ; however he needs to show real steel and get more than one player to pull the finger out .,

Some are simply inadequate in their application, some alongside others letting down ITFC and the supporters ; it won’t do ! Perhaps a number should be sent packing; do we have any if real belief and steel ? Who is driving them on properly , on and off the pitch ? Will the new additions actually bring enough to change what’s going on abd going wrong ? We must hope so ; and enough tactical nonsense in interview from a number of the ITFC squad !

If they are really bought in , B Well show us in performances !

For heavens sake ITFC COME ON ! 2

Portman51 added 18:49 - Jan 21

There's a lot to take issue with in this piece, but the idea that Chaplin perpetrated the worst of half a dozen glaring misses because he couldn't see the ball is laughable. It was visible enough from a TV camera 50 yards away. The never ending excuses for poor results are becoming tedious. Perhaps we are simply not as good as we think we are. 3

churchmans added 18:51 - Jan 21

This is the first time I have actually thought to myself if we don't go up I'm seriously considering not renewing my season ticket!

Someone cheer me up and tell me we are going up and why 1

Bazza8564 added 18:51 - Jan 21

Lets not kid ourselves, we have fallen into the trap of thinking we deserve to win and we arent working hard enough to do it.

We wasted a number of chances again today to put the match out of sight (sorry not intended as a fog gag), but we are choking it again the way ITFC seems to have always done in my 52 years following them.

Tuesday I want to see Coleman, Clarke. Edmundson as a minimum for changes, Walton looks like hes scared of the ball at his feet and Hladky is worse, lets be fair.

Time for a bit of a shake up KM, I really hope you have it in you to do that, its a tough spell but we need to shake ourselves out of this sense of entitlement thats been creeping in and start bashing people again 0

jas1972 added 18:56 - Jan 21

Whether you agree with McK or not it is reasonable to point out that TV cameras enhance visibility to a high degree. It is quite usual for cameras to show adequate visibility where the view on the pitch is almost totally obscured. You get the same effect with light levels at cricket matches, for instance 0

Drifter3012 added 18:57 - Jan 21

ITFC 4 Rotherham 1, a game we never looked like losing.

Didn't Kieran learn any lessons from that match?

It seems not!

Time for a re-think before it is too late. 1

Karlosfandangal added 18:57 - Jan 21

Plymouth lose their best player and carry on winning we send £3 million and get worst.



Think this is our bad patch and will become strong again with the new additions 0

Daniel235 added 19:00 - Jan 21

Harsh comments on mckenna I'm a big fan of his I like his style of play sometimes we need to mix it up a bit. It's the players mentality isn't right at end of games 0

1960H added 19:02 - Jan 21

Same for both teams, pathetic excuse 0

TexacoCup added 19:10 - Jan 21

It seems as if both managers didn't know the 'score stands after 75 minutes' rule - I didn't.

But surely they should have known and spoken to the 4th official 0

pegasus added 19:10 - Jan 21

OK. Yes. Same for both teams. But this match SHOULD have been postponed, or abandoned.

0

BossMan added 19:14 - Jan 21

Classic Jose distraction technique. In recent weeks KM has blamed the officials, illness and now fog. He has been outclassed tactically several times this season by managers with a fraction of his budget. Why is he not calling the players in for Sunday training ? Not to punish them but to get the new boys integrated quicker. KM is failing and if he doesn't deliver promotion he must go 1

muhrensleftfoot added 19:19 - Jan 21

McK is now under pressure for the first time. With the squad we have and the money spent it’s not good enough. I still believe in him but if results don’t improve then the owners will be asking questions of both him and Ashton. I think automatic promotion is unlikely now as the top 2 are setting an incredible pace. Playoffs for us. We can still get promotion with a Wembley experience! The last one iwas unforgettable. 0

DerryfromBury added 19:22 - Jan 21

To much retation. Pick your best 11 and stick with them. If others dont like it, tough.



0

DerryfromBury added 19:23 - Jan 21

Rotation 0

pennblue added 19:24 - Jan 21

Lessons need to be learned. We should know the EFL rules and have a strategy written down for scenarios like this.



As for should have been 3 or 4 up, we were not at it today and got what we deserved. Ref did not help us again, or the lino, every decision went oxfords way but we have to start expecting that and apply ourselves another 20% so the ref cannot affect the outcome of matches 0

