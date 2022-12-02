Penney Joins Charlton On Loan

Saturday, 21st Jan 2023 21:55 Blues left-back Matt Penney has joined fellow League One side Charlton Athletic on loan for rest of the season. The 24-year-old returned from a spell on loan with Scottish Premiership Motherwell earlier in the week. “I spoke to the manager [Dean Holden] a couple of weeks ago and every conversation I’ve had with him has been brilliant,” Penney told the Addicks official website. “We have shared very positive talks and I am delighted to be here now. “I know what I’m here to do and I can’t wait show the fans what I’m about. Every time I pull on the Charlton shirt on a Saturday or a Tuesday I’m going to give 110 per cent and I will bring lots of work rate and energy. Hopefully I can help the boys with clean sheets, assists and goals to help push us up that table.” Holden added: “I'm really pleased we've been able to sign Matt. He is a left-back who is solid defensively and good going forward. “Matt joins us after playing games regularly in the top flight in Scotland and, like our other signings, is hungry to come in and show what he can do. “I liked that he has spent time on loan at St Pauli in the second tier in Germany. St Pauli are a proper club with a loud and passionate fanbase. Going there, outside of his comfort zone, he'll have played in pressurised environments, which will be valuable experience for his time with us. “I've spoken since I joined about using January to give our squad more balance and signing a naturally left-footed full-back, of Matt’s quality, was extremely important.” Owner and CEO Thomas Sandgaard said: “Adding a left-back to the squad was a key objective during this transfer window, so I'm really pleased we have been able to sign Matt. He is a good defender with valuable experience and I'm looking forward to watching him at Charlton.” Penney, who joined the Blues on a two-year deal with the club having an option for a further season after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2021, made 21 starts and five sub appearances for Town, scoring once, prior to his summer move to Scotland.

