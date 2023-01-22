Town Women in Action at London Bees

Sunday, 22nd Jan 2023 08:58

Ipswich Town Women are in action away against London Bees in the FAWNL Southern Premier League at The Hive this afternoon looking to bounce back from last week’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth (KO 2.30pm).

The Tractor Girls are fourth in the table following last week’s loss with the Bees currently third bottom, nine points behind the Blues.

“We were all very disappointed with the result, we know we could have done better if we’d taken our chances,” forward Sophie Peskett (pictured) said regarding last Sunday’s result.

“But we’ve come into training really positive and we’re just ready to get started and kick on.”

Last season Town defeated the Londoners three times but Peskett says repeating the trick this time around can’t be taken for granted.

“I think they’re a strong side,” she said. “In this league you can never underestimate anyone, so we definitely know it’s going to be a tough game, so all eyes on that.

“This league is so unpredictable, so it will be a very tough game and we’ve got to be ready for them.”





Photo: ITFC