Davis: We Needed to Be Mentally Stronger

Sunday, 22nd Jan 2023 10:04 by Blair Ferguson Missed chances, another late goal and thick fog were the main components of Town's 2-1 defeat at Oxford United and Leif Davis felt the team needed to be mentally stronger in the adverse conditions. The fog made for a difficult afternoon at the Kassam Stadium and Yanic Wildschut’s 34th-minute opener for the U’s made it even tougher. However, Davis levelled four minutes later with his first career goal, but a late Cameron Brannagan effort sealed the win for the home side with seven minutes remaining with both managers having previously told referee Bobby Madden they wanted the game abandoned. A run of four league games without a victory has seen Town drop 10 points off the top and seven behind second. “It was very tough. It was a struggle to see to be fair,” Davis said of the conditions. “On the other side of the pitch, I couldn't see Wes [Burns] at all. When the ball came high in the air, I couldn't see the ball at all and I think that's why the ref went over to [talk to the managers about abandoning the match]. “Someone was saying just stop it and take the point and we were like, ‘No, we want to play’ because we'd played for 75 minutes anyway in those conditions. “It was probably worse at the start of the second half and we couldn't see anything. "But we've just got to get on with it. It is tough, but we've just got to play our game. “We keep the ball on the floor so we were able to see the ball but when it was coming in long, it was so difficult to see. But I think we've just got to be a bit mentally stronger and want to win the game. “We've just got to dig in. It's a result at the end of the day and it's not the conditions, we've got to win the game.”

Regarding the defeat, Town’s fourth in the league this season, and their under par performance, Davis said: “It was a hard one to take because we played them not that long ago and won 3-0. “We knew they were going to come out with a different game plan and it was difficult, they made it hard for us in spells of the game. "But for the goal, we played out from the back all the way up the pitch and that's what we can do, and we need to do that more often. “I think we started the game a bit slow, giving them opportunities like the goal as well. We've just got to dig in and go for the 90 minutes.” Despite a disappointing Saturday afternoon overall, Davis was pleased to have scored his first career goal and is confident more will follow. “Obviously, it's nice, but I'd rather have the three points,” he admitted. “I don't think it means anything really when we're not getting the three points. “I would rather the team have the three points than me score a goal because we work so hard for it. “Obviously, I work hard to get my goal as well, but I want the three points at the end of the day. “I've been working with the gaffer in training on the back post stuff because I've had a few opportunities like that before in games and not been too composed and headed it over the bar or straight at the keeper. “And I think that works, and what I've been doing with the gaffer has paid off, and I've just got to keep working on it. “I feel confident now that one has gone in that hopefully there'll be many more. Like I said the other week, I feel as though I've got my first goal now and I'm ready to go for more goals.” On his goal celebration, which was difficult to see from the press box on the other side of the ground, he said: “It was just jumping in the air. I saw all the lads running towards me and I was just chuffed to bits. “When I was celebrating, the lads were like ‘At last!’, that kind of thing, but it's a nice thing to get my first career goal. I'm happy but obviously not happy with the result and I'd rather have the three points. ⚽️ A first senior goal for Leif yesterday.@Leifdavis_3 | #itfc pic.twitter.com/XiGIkp1HdF — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) January 22, 2023 “The three points is the main thing and it takes away the goal really, to be fair, and we've just got to push on to Tuesday night.” Morecambe at Portman Road presents a quick opportunity for Town to return to winning ways after a difficult spell in which they've won only one of their last five. “I don't think it is the pressure at all,” he reflected. “I think every team goes through the eye of the storm and I think we might be there at the minute. “I know for a fine fact that me and the lads will come out stronger, we'll work every day at the training ground like we always do and get things put right. "It's a big game. Like the gaffer said, we've got to go out and show what we do against Morecambe. “They're in quite good form at the minute, but we've just got to go from minute one and hit the ground running all the way through the 90 minutes.” On the Blues’ current league position, he continued: “We've got to keep pushing and winning games. We've got to focus on winning the games before we look at the table and the two teams in front. “Like I said, the three points are the main thing because that's what gets you up the table.”

