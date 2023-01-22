Tractor Girls Come From Behind to Sting Bees

Sunday, 22nd Jan 2023 16:56

Ipswich Town Women came from behind to win 2-1 away against the London Bees at The Hive this afternoon.

After a goalless first half, the Bees took the lead on the hour when Bolu Fisher bundled past Blues keeper Sarah Quantrill.

Town levelled seven minutes later through all-time top scorer Thomas, who stabbed home from Anna Grey’s cross.

The Tractor Girls won it in the 74th minute when Abbie Lafayette’s corner hit Peskett on the back of the head and crept over the line.

Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Wearing, Lafayette, Hughes, King (c) (Horwood 67), Robertson, Grey (Biggs 90), Peskett, Godfrey (Barratt 67), Thomas. Subs: Meollo, Evans.





Photo: Ross Halls