Davis Named in Team of the Week

Monday, 23rd Jan 2023 13:30

Blues left-back Leif Davis has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week for his display in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Oxford United.

The 23-year-old headed his first career goal to level, four minutes after the U’s had taken the lead.

Former Town loanee Matthew Pennington, now with Shrewsbury, is also among those named in the select XI.





Photo: TWTD