McKenna Not Expecting Any Further Business

Monday, 23rd Jan 2023 15:04 Town boss Kieran McKenna isn’t expecting any further moves in or out of Portman Road during the final week of the transfer window. The January window closes at 11pm a week tomorrow with the Blues having made four additions, the short-term signing of midfielder Massimo Luongo, the loan of striker George Hirst and the permanent recruitment of forward Nathan Broadhead and defender Harry Clarke. Asked if he anticipated any more business in or out before next Tuesday, McKenna told iFollow Ipswich: “I don’t think so. As I’ve said all along, the club will continue to work very hard behind the scenes until the last day to look to improve the squad if they’re the right profiles for the short and long term or available. “But my focus at the moment is on the games coming up, on the tasks ahead and we’re happy with what we have in the building and everyone’s really pushing forward now to get into the Morecambe game and get a good performance and a good result importantly and get momentum in the group.”

Photo: TWTD



stevieg added 15:06 - Jan 23

Let’s hope something gets going soon before it’s to late. 4

backwaywhen added 15:07 - Jan 23

I’m a little surprised that nobody is being moved on or more loaned out ! 5

ChrisR added 15:26 - Jan 23

Need to trim the squad , cant possibly keep all those players occupied , start with Jackson ?? 2

BossMan added 16:10 - Jan 23

Does nobody else remember him criticising the size of the squad that inherited from Cook saying it was impossible to keep everybody happy ? Wasn't if 7 fit senior players not in the match day squad on Saturday? Plus two injured. Penny gone but surely more must follow ? Why wouldn't he just simply say given the size of the squad we are more likely to see departures rather than arrivals ? 0

