Youngster Morgan Signs First Pro Deal

Monday, 23rd Jan 2023 18:25

Blues youngster Rio Morgan has signed his first professional deal with the club.

The 17-year-old forward, a first-year scholar, scored the U18s’ goal and winning shoot-out penalty in last week’s FA Youth Cup victory over Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.

Welwyn Garden City-born Morgan has won caps for Northern Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 level.

A proud moment for me and my family to sign my first professional contract with @ipswichtown. There have been lots of ups and downs but the hard work continues. Thank you God! #itfc @ITFC_Academy @twtduk



Hold The Vision Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/IipA9M0qnW — Rio Oudnie-Morgan (@RioMorgan2005) January 23, 2023





Photo: Matchday Images