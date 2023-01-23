Youngster Morgan Signs First Pro Deal
Monday, 23rd Jan 2023 18:25
Blues youngster Rio Morgan has signed his first professional deal with the club.
The 17-year-old forward, a first-year scholar, scored the U18s’ goal and winning shoot-out penalty in last week’s FA Youth Cup victory over Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.
Welwyn Garden City-born Morgan has won caps for Northern Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 level.
