Youngster Morgan Signs First Pro Deal
Monday, 23rd Jan 2023 18:25

Blues youngster Rio Morgan has signed his first professional deal with the club.

The 17-year-old forward, a first-year scholar, scored the U18s’ goal and winning shoot-out penalty in last week’s FA Youth Cup victory over Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.

Welwyn Garden City-born Morgan has won caps for Northern Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 level.


Photo: Matchday Images



December1963 added 18:45 - Jan 23
Good lad, all the best for your future, keep working hard and be the best you can be. Hopefully see you in the first team in the years to come.
