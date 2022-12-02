Clarke and Broadhead Make Full Debuts as Blues Host Morecambe

Tuesday, 24th Jan 2023 19:20 Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead are handed their full debuts as Blues boss Kieran McKenna makes five changes for this evening’s home game against Morecambe at Portman Road. Clarke, who joined last week from Arsenal, comes into the side along with Richard Keogh and George Edmundson at the back, while Broadhead is one of the number 10s alongside 13-goal top scorer Conor Chaplin. Freddie Ladapo returns as the central striker. George Hirst drops to the bench along with Marcus Harness and Janoi Donacien, while Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess are left out of the 18. Kyle Edwards and Cameron Humphreys return to the substitutes with Massimo Luongo and Sone Aluko dropping out of the squad. Morecambe make one change from their most recent fixture, the 2-1 win at home to Cheltenham on January 7th with last season’s 23-goal top scorer Cole Stockton, who had been out with a hamstring injury, coming in for former loanee Kieran Phillips, who has returned to his parent club Huddersfield. Town: Walton, Clarke, Keogh, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Humphreys, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Hirst. Morecambe: Ripley (c), Gibson, Rawson, Delaney, Stockton, Weir, Bedeau, Watts, Shaw, Cooney, Mayor. Subs: Smith, Love, Crowley, Hunter, Mellon, Gnahoua, Simeu. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).

Photo: PagePix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



KiwiTractor added 19:24 - Jan 24

Good luck lads 0

19781981twtd added 19:26 - Jan 24

Keogh!!!! I hope Kmc knows something we dont ? 1

Davidwb20 added 19:27 - Jan 24

Glad to see George Edmundson back in central defence with Cameron Humphrey’s at least on the bench. COYB’s 1

Northstandveteran added 19:31 - Jan 24

Keogh probably included to organise our current wobbly defence. 0

Flamencaman added 19:35 - Jan 24

Morecombe forwards must be a slow lumbering lot, but what do we know, I’m predicting a3-1 win Broadhead 2 and Hirst with a late sealer, 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments