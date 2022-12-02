Clarke and Broadhead Make Full Debuts as Blues Host Morecambe
Tuesday, 24th Jan 2023 19:20
Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead are handed their full debuts as Blues boss Kieran McKenna makes five changes for this evening’s home game against Morecambe at Portman Road.
Clarke, who joined last week from Arsenal, comes into the side along with Richard Keogh and George Edmundson at the back, while Broadhead is one of the number 10s alongside 13-goal top scorer Conor Chaplin. Freddie Ladapo returns as the central striker.
George Hirst drops to the bench along with Marcus Harness and Janoi Donacien, while Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess are left out of the 18.
Kyle Edwards and Cameron Humphreys return to the substitutes with Massimo Luongo and Sone Aluko dropping out of the squad.
Morecambe make one change from their most recent fixture, the 2-1 win at home to Cheltenham on January 7th with last season’s 23-goal top scorer Cole Stockton, who had been out with a hamstring injury, coming in for former loanee Kieran Phillips, who has returned to his parent club Huddersfield.
Town: Walton, Clarke, Keogh, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Humphreys, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Hirst.
Morecambe: Ripley (c), Gibson, Rawson, Delaney, Stockton, Weir, Bedeau, Watts, Shaw, Cooney, Mayor. Subs: Smith, Love, Crowley, Hunter, Mellon, Gnahoua, Simeu. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).
Photo: PagePix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]