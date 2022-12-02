Celina Set to Join Stoke
Wednesday, 25th Jan 2023 09:27
Former Blues loanee Bersant Celina is set to join Championship Stoke City on loan from parent club Dijon having been recalled from his spell at Turkish Süper Lig side Kasımpaşa.
TWTD revealed in July that the 26-year-old was close to joining the Potters until the switch was scuppered due to work permit issues which meant he could have his stay with Town extended into another season but not join any other English club.
The Blues had been in talks with Celina regarding his return to Portman Road for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on a return but with no agreement on terms ever reached.
Ultimately, having initially pulled out of the move after travelling to Istanbul, the Kosovo international joined Kasımpaşa on what was expected to be a season-long loan.
However, after making 13 starts and six sub appearances, scoring once, the spell is to be cut short and Celina will now join Stoke for the remainder of the campaign. The Süper Lig is ranked high enough and Celina has played enough games to qualify for a work permit.
Fans' favourite Celina spent last season on loan at Town, scoring six times in 24 starts and 11 sub appearances, having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player.
