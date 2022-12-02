Celina Set to Join Stoke

Wednesday, 25th Jan 2023 09:27

Former Blues loanee Bersant Celina is set to join Championship Stoke City on loan from parent club Dijon having been recalled from his spell at Turkish Süper Lig side Kasımpaşa.

TWTD revealed in July that the 26-year-old was close to joining the Potters until the switch was scuppered due to work permit issues which meant he could have his stay with Town extended into another season but not join any other English club.

The Blues had been in talks with Celina regarding his return to Portman Road for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on a return but with no agreement on terms ever reached.

Ultimately, having initially pulled out of the move after travelling to Istanbul, the Kosovo international joined Kasımpaşa on what was expected to be a season-long loan.

However, after making 13 starts and six sub appearances, scoring once, the spell is to be cut short and Celina will now join Stoke for the remainder of the campaign. The Süper Lig is ranked high enough and Celina has played enough games to qualify for a work permit.

Fans' favourite Celina spent last season on loan at Town, scoring six times in 24 starts and 11 sub appearances, having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player.





micky_1560 added 09:48 - Jan 25

Hopefully with the signing of Broadhead we won't rue the decision to sign Celina.

He was a bit hot and cold when he last played for us, but I do feel we have missed his direct running and the ability to open up a defence with a splitting pass. 2

SamWhiteUK added 09:56 - Jan 25

Starting to look more and more to me like he didn't want to play in League 1! Would rather go to Turkey and play in front of 3 men and 2 dogs until he's played enough games to get the move to Stoke he wanted 2

PortmanTerrorist added 10:18 - Jan 25

All the talk last season was the he would tear League 1 up. Love the guy, but that just did not happen, just flashes of what we know he can do. Probably do better in a better league.



So this is head over heart, but a little relieved with the consolation that we have the likes of Broadhead signed on a permanent, and just have to hope that last night's performance is a sign of what is to come, as I believe he will very quickly become every bit a fan's favourite as Celina was if he does.



Good luck Bersant, hope you find you best form again, and then maybe (with us in Championship) we can have another chat. 0