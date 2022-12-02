Adams: No Complaints

Wednesday, 25th Jan 2023 09:36 Morecambe boss Derek Adams had no complaints regarding the result following his side’s 4-0 drubbing at Portman Road last night, although felt Freddie Ladapo's second goal might have been offside. Ladapo and Conor Chaplin netted two apiece in the first half to see the Blues to a comfortable win. “We've got no complaints,” Adams told his club’s official website. “[Portman Road is] a really tough venue to come to at the best of times, we obviously knew on Saturday with Oxford beating Ipswich that it was going to be a hard night for us. “It didn't start too well for us because they got a massive break, we cleared the ball off the top of our defender's head, it's hit our player in the face and it's fallen for their player to get the first goal. “Quite quickly after that, we made a mistake in the middle of the park, we gave the ball away, they break on us and I think it's actually slightly offside, the second goal, then they get a third and then a fourth right on half-time. Second half, we worked ever so hard to keep the scoreline down.” Adams made a quadruple substitution at the break as he sought to tighten things up and the Blues were unable to add to their goals in the second half. “It was never going to be easy, we made four substitutions at half-time, the reason for that was to give players game time,” he added. “We were out of the game, the game was finished, we were never going to draw it, we were never going to win it. "To be fair, the players who came on acquitted themselves well. It was important to give these players some game time, I think coming away to Ipswich Town, one of the biggest clubs in this league, we just worked away and tried to stay in the game as long as we could.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



johnwarksshorts added 09:49 - Jan 25

Fair assessment. 3

Che added 10:12 - Jan 25

He will get another chance next seaso

n unless they get relegated -4

bringmeaKuqi added 10:38 - Jan 25

So, he has one complaint 0

JewellintheTown added 10:40 - Jan 25

He forgot to say we're the best team he's played against in the league. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments