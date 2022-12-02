Initial MK Allocation 3,860
Wednesday, 25th Jan 2023 12:08
Town have been given an initial allocation of 3,860 seats for the game against the MK Dons at Stadium MK on Saturday 25th February.
Last season, the Blues took 6,850 to the corresponding fixture, almost certainly the club’s biggest ever league travelling support and the club will be able to request more should these tickets sell out.
The initial allocation is split across lower and upper tiers with the hosts stipulating in which order areas are sold.
Sales dates
Prices
Town will be operating a safe seating area at the game, which will be in block 30 of the lower tier and blocks 26/27 in the upper tier. To purchase a ticket within a safe seating area call the ticket office on 03330 05 05 03.
Coach travel will be sold in line with the ticket sale windows with prices set at £23 for adults, £20 for seniors/under-23s and £17 for under-19s.
Coaches will leave from behind the Sir Bobby Robson Stand at 10.30am, picking up at Bury, Stowmarket and Newmarket en route.
The club will no longer be issuing physical tickets for coach travel with confirmation emails proof of purchase and the stewards issued a register on the day.
