Initial MK Allocation 3,860

Wednesday, 25th Jan 2023 12:08 Town have been given an initial allocation of 3,860 seats for the game against the MK Dons at Stadium MK on Saturday 25th February. Last season, the Blues took 6,850 to the corresponding fixture, almost certainly the club’s biggest ever league travelling support and the club will be able to request more should these tickets sell out. The initial allocation is split across lower and upper tiers with the hosts stipulating in which order areas are sold. Sales dates

Gold members – Monday 30th January, 10am

Season ticket holders – Wednesday 1st February, 10am

Silver card members – Friday 3rd February, 10am

General sale – Monday 6th February, 10am Prices

Adults - £25

Seniors (65+) - £18

U25 - £12

U18 - £6

U12 - £3 Town will be operating a safe seating area at the game, which will be in block 30 of the lower tier and blocks 26/27 in the upper tier. To purchase a ticket within a safe seating area call the ticket office on 03330 05 05 03. Coach travel will be sold in line with the ticket sale windows with prices set at £23 for adults, £20 for seniors/under-23s and £17 for under-19s. Coaches will leave from behind the Sir Bobby Robson Stand at 10.30am, picking up at Bury, Stowmarket and Newmarket en route. The club will no longer be issuing physical tickets for coach travel with confirmation emails proof of purchase and the stewards issued a register on the day.

Photo: Pagepix



MaySixth added 12:15 - Jan 25

Laughable - we could sell double 0

RegencyBlue added 12:17 - Jan 25

We will get 7000 if we want them but that is the limit their safety certificate puts on away fans apparently. 0

blues1 added 12:26 - Jan 25

Regency blue. What u say there makes no sense whatsoever. If their safety certificate only allowed for the initial number we have, then we wouldn't be able to get any more. 0

