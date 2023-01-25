Liverpool Youth Cup Date Set

Wednesday, 25th Jan 2023 12:17

The Blues’ U18s’ FA Youth Cup fifth round tie against Liverpool will be played at Portman Road on Friday 3rd February (KO 7pm).

Sam Darlow’s side beat Nottingham Forest 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road last week to set up the tie against the Reds.

In round three, Town came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium after previously defeating Bromley 2-1 away and non-league Aveley 9-0 at Portman Road.

Liverpool won 2-1 at Bournemouth in their third round tie before beating Port Vale 1-0 in the fourth.

Town met Liverpool at the semi-final stage of the competition in May 2021 when the Merseysiders came from behind to win 2-1 at Portman Road.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Ticket prices

Adult - £3

Concession - £1

Tickets are available online from 10am on Friday 27th February and for cash on the turnstiles.

Only the Magnus Group West Stand, and initially just the middle tier, will be in use with Liverpool fans advised to sit in Blocks H2, I and J.





Photo: Action Images