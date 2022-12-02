Ladapo: I'm Happy to Put in a Performance Like That and Make a Few People Smile

Wednesday, 25th Jan 2023 13:44 Striker Freddie Ladapo was delighted to have sent the Portman Road faithful home happy after his two goals - as well as a brace from Conor Chaplin - saw the Blues to a 2-0 victory over Morecambe. Ladapo, who has now scored 13 goals this season, two behind top scorer Chaplin, netted the Blues’ opening goal after only 52 seconds, then added the second in the 16th minute from full and home debutant Nathan Broadhead’s through ball. “I thought we played very well, we took the game for what it was,” Ladapo told iFollow Ipswich. “We started off quick, we had a lot of pace in the team and we injected a lot of intensity and tempo. It was great to be a part of and I’m sure it was great to watch as well.” Ladapo set Town on their way to the win when he seized on a loose ball inside the box from a corner and slammed into the net. “The first one, the ball’s bouncing and I got my foot on it and just hit it well, caught it cleanly and it was a great start from us, great to start the day like that,” he recalled. “You’ve got to be alert because the ball is always bouncing around everywhere. Sometimes if you’re not switched on, you may see it late and that split second late means the defender gets a touch on it. I was bright and alert and I was really up for it, so I got there first.” Regarding the second from Broadhead’s clever pass, he said: “I like Broady! Broady’s come in and shown a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of tempo and a lot of good things. I’m happy for him that he was able to do something on the pitch and get his first assist. “I know his goals are coming soon because the way he shoots, Jesus Christ! He does love shooting, so I know that one is coming soon. But I’m sure it’s nice for him to start your first match and contribute and be really be a part of it. I definitely did enjoy my second goal.” Harry Clarke also impressed on his full and home debut in the hybrid right-sided defensive role. “I heard he’s a Suffolk boy, so I think he was more excited for having a debut than Broady, and he showed it out on the pitch,” Ladapo laughed. “He had a lot of energy, he had a lot of tempo, he was quick, he was exciting. “Hopefully the new signings come in and help to improve us and take us to where we need to go.” Ladapo, whose only disappointment was not claiming his first EFL hat-trick, was given a standing ovation when he came off in the second half. “It was fantastic,” he said. “You play the game to entertain, you play the game to do well. My family is watching, my missus is watching, unfortunately she can’t be here because the baby’s asleep, but I’m happy when I can put in a performance like that and make a few people smile.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



RaymondovicBlue added 13:51 - Jan 25

"Striker Freddie Ladapo was delighted to have sent the Portman Road faithful home happy after his two goals - as well as a brace from Conor Chaplin - saw the Blues to a 2-0 victory over Morecambe."



Was it still foggy? I'm sure that makes FOUR nil

1

aardvaark added 13:55 - Jan 25

Top bloke - love him! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments