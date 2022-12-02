Seven Town Players in Team of Midweek
Wednesday, 25th Jan 2023 16:01
Seven Town players have been named in the SkyBet League One Team of Midweek following last night’s 4-0 thrashing of Morecambe.
Leif Davis, who had been picked for the Team of the Week on Monday, Wes Burns, George Edmundson, Lee Evans, full debutant Nathan Broadhead and goalscorers Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin are all included for their displays against the Shrimps.
Seven is the highest number of Town players ever to be included in an EFL select XI.
Photo: Matchday Images
