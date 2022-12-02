Seven Town Players in Team of Midweek

Wednesday, 25th Jan 2023 16:01 Seven Town players have been named in the SkyBet League One Team of Midweek following last night’s 4-0 thrashing of Morecambe. Leif Davis, who had been picked for the Team of the Week on Monday, Wes Burns, George Edmundson, Lee Evans, full debutant Nathan Broadhead and goalscorers Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin are all included for their displays against the Shrimps. Seven is the highest number of Town players ever to be included in an EFL select XI.

Photo: Matchday Images



hoppy added 16:07 - Jan 25

So, we have 7 players in the team, we're 4-0 up by half time, but Portsmouth manager is deemed to be the master of management? How does that work? 3

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:17 - Jan 25

My question too, hoppy. A bit illogical to say the least. 1

bluearmy78 added 16:17 - Jan 25

How is Clarke not getting in the team of the week, absolutely solid last night! 🤷‍♀️ 5

Crinkle59 added 16:34 - Jan 25

and Clarke was the best man on the feld? make sense of that¬ 2

Kropotkin123 added 17:04 - Jan 25

Haha, seven players and no Clarke. Too funny! 1

Bazza8564 added 17:10 - Jan 25

When we get points towards promotion for team of the week, give me a nudge. Meanwhile its about as relevant to me as the Kardashians :) 0

