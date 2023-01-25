Chaplin, Burns, Davis and Holland at Meet the Players Event
Wednesday, 25th Jan 2023 16:11
Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and Leif Davis are set to appear at a Meet the Players event staged by the Supporters Club in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite on Monday 20th February with Blues legend Matt Holland hosting (7pm-8.30pm, doors open 6.30pm).
The evening will take the form of a question and answer session with all funds raised going towards the Ipswich Town Foundation’s health and well-being provision.
Entry is £6 and supporters are encouraged to buy their tickets, which are available here, as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]