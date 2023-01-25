Portman Road Beamback For Cambridge Match

Wednesday, 25th Jan 2023 19:24

Town are staging a beamback of the League One game at Cambridge United on Saturday 4th February at Portman Road.

The Blues have sold out their allocation of 1,473 tickets for their visit to the Abbey Stadium but with demand far higher.

Therefore, Town will be showing the match on two big screens in front of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand for up to 3,000 fans.

Tickets to the beamback are available here and cost £6 including a pie and a pint or soft drink, while concourse kiosks will be open with fans able to take their drinks into the stands to consume during the game.

CEO Mark Ashton will join supporters in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand to show his appreciation to fans.

Seats for the beamback will go on sale with the following priority:

Gold members - Thursday 26th January, 10am

Season ticket holders - Friday 27th January, 10am

Silver card members - Saturday 28th January, 10am

General sale - Monday 30th January, 10am

Portman Road will open at 1.30pm, 90 minutes ahead of kick-off, with access via turnstiles 1-9.

Pre-match hospitality is also available, including a two-course meal and VIP seats, costing £26 excluding VAT.





Photo: Action Images