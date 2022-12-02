Nearly 23,000 Seats Sold For Burnley Cup Clash
Thursday, 26th Jan 2023 13:10
Town have sold close to 23,000 tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Championship leaders Burnley at Portman Road on Saturday.
Seats are on general sale with tickets available in all stands. The Clarets have sold more than 1,500 of their allocation.
Prices are £15 for adults, £10 for under-23s/65-plus and £5 for under-19s with tickets available here.
Burnley are currently top of the Championship by five points having taken 62 points from their 28 games.
In round three of the FA Cup, they won 4-2 away at AFC Bournemouth with Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury netting two apiece.
Meanwhile Saturday’s referee is Tom Neild, who hit the headlines earlier in the week when, on the advice of his assistant, he erroneously red-carded Bolton striker Dion Charles when it was actually teammate Elias Kachunga who had punched Forest Green defender Brandon Cooper.
Ipswich Town Women are also in FA Cup action this weekend when Barclays Women's Championship Lewes visit the AGL Arena, Felixstowe (KO 2pm).
Tickets for that match, which are available here, are £6.50 for adults, £4.50 for seniors 65-plus and £2.50 for under-16s with entry free for under-fives.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]