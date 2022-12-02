Nearly 23,000 Seats Sold For Burnley Cup Clash

Thursday, 26th Jan 2023 13:10 Town have sold close to 23,000 tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Championship leaders Burnley at Portman Road on Saturday. Seats are on general sale with tickets available in all stands. The Clarets have sold more than 1,500 of their allocation. Prices are £15 for adults, £10 for under-23s/65-plus and £5 for under-19s with tickets available here. Burnley are currently top of the Championship by five points having taken 62 points from their 28 games. In round three of the FA Cup, they won 4-2 away at AFC Bournemouth with Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury netting two apiece. Meanwhile Saturday’s referee is Tom Neild, who hit the headlines earlier in the week when, on the advice of his assistant, he erroneously red-carded Bolton striker Dion Charles when it was actually teammate Elias Kachunga who had punched Forest Green defender Brandon Cooper. Ipswich Town Women are also in FA Cup action this weekend when Barclays Women's Championship Lewes visit the AGL Arena, Felixstowe (KO 2pm). Tickets for that match, which are available here, are £6.50 for adults, £4.50 for seniors 65-plus and £2.50 for under-16s with entry free for under-fives.

Photo: Action Images



trncbluearmy added 13:18 - Jan 26

Excellent,bit of a return to the good old days when the FA Cup was massive,up there with winning the league.



Two decent teams slugging it out



COYB 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 13:53 - Jan 26

I think both side will treat this seriously, should be a great match with a rocking atmosphere.

0

AbujaBlue added 14:18 - Jan 26

Ticket prices are great value for money. Kudos to the club for that. 0

Linkboy13 added 14:33 - Jan 26

Top two goal scorers in the EFL should amount to a high scoring affair expect a goalless draw then. 0

