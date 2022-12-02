Stoke Confirm Celina Signing
Thursday, 26th Jan 2023 20:08
Championship Stoke City have confirmed the loan signing of former Blues loanee Bersant Celina, the Dijon forward’s spell with Turkish Süper Lig side Kasımpaşa having been cut short.
TWTD revealed in July that the 26-year-old was close to joining the Potters until the switch was scuppered due to work permit issues which meant he could have his stay with Town extended into another season but not join any other English club.
The Blues had been in talks with Celina regarding his return to Portman Road for much of the summer with the player keen on a return but with no agreement on terms reached.
Ultimately, having initially pulled out of the move after travelling to Istanbul, the Kosovo international joined Kasımpaşa on what was expected to be a season-long loan.
However, after making 13 starts and six sub appearances, scoring once, the spell has been curtailed and Celina has joined Stoke for the remainder of the campaign. The Süper Lig is ranked high enough and Celina played enough games to qualify for a work permit.
Potters manager Alex Neil told his club’s official website: “I’m delighted we have managed to secure the services of Bersant. He’s a player who knows the Championship well and it’s apparent that he is really keen to make his mark again in English football.”
Technical director Ricky Martin added: “We are really pleased to have made Bersant our second signing of this transfer window.
“Technically, he’s a very exciting player who will bring great creativity to our squad and I know he wants to make his time with us a success.
“I’m sure everyone will get behind him and help him settle into his new environment.”
Fans' favourite Celina spent last season on loan at Town, scoring six times in 24 starts and 11 sub appearances, having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player.
Elsewhere, former Town defender Tom Eastman has joined fellow League Two side Harrogate on loan for the rest of the season from Colchester United. The 31-year-old has been with the U's for almost 12 years but that spell looks to have come to an end with his contract up in the summer.
Ex-Blues midfielder Shane McLoughlin, 25, has joined Salford City having left Morecambe by mutual consent.
Right-back James Bree, 25, who was on loan at Town from Aston Villa in the second half of the 2019/19 relegation season, has joined Premier League Southampton from Luton for a reported £750,000, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Photo: Steve Waller
