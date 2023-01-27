U18s at Bristol City
Friday, 27th Jan 2023 10:45
Town’s U18s are in action away against Bristol City at their High Performance Centre at Failand on Saturday morning (KO 11am).
Sam Darlow’s side, who host Liverpool in round five of the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road next Friday, are fifth in Professional Development League Two South following the postponement of last week’s game at Swansea.
Meanwhile, recent trialist Henry Curtis has joined the Blues’ youth set-up from the South London-based Kinetic Foundation from where former left-back Myles Kenlock joined the club.
Curtis recently came on as a sub in the U21s' friendly at Brightlingsea Regent.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]