U21s Host Colchester
Friday, 27th Jan 2023 10:51
Town’s U21s are in action at home to Colchester United at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).
The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright are currently sixth in Professional Development League Two South with the U’s, where McGreal and Wright both previously worked, eighth, seven points behind.
Photo: TWTD
