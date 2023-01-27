Town Partner With More Sustainable Wine Supplier Vinca

Friday, 27th Jan 2023 11:32 Town have launched a partnership with Vinca Wine as they seen to reduce single-use plastics at Portman Road. Ahead of the Green Football Weekend, Town say the move is aimed at improving sustainability with Vinca, a company started by three friends from Framlingham, Jack Green, Zak Walters and Charlie Vass, providing organic wine in recycled aluminium cans rather than single-serve plastic bottles. Vinca Wine, which also offsets the carbon emitted in shipping orders by planting trees, will be served in all the bars at Portman Road. The wines are grown in Sicily with a pale rosé, a crisp white wine and a juicy red sold in 187ml cans, a quarter of a standard wine bottle. Green, Vinca's head of wine, said: “It’s great to shake up the wine industry by selling exceptional wine in this new format, although I’m biased of course! “We’re already seeing more and more venues switch to cans, which is really exciting. As we’re all Tractor Boys, being stocked at Portman Road is a childhood dream come true! “I've worked in the wine trade for over 10 years. In the last year I've seen more devastation to vineyards, a direct consequence of global warming, than I have in all my years in the trade. “I wanted to launch a wine brand with sustainability at the heart of everything we do. Lighter shipping means we can slash our carbon footprint compared to importing glass bottles of wine. “Ipswich Town is leading the charge in making changes towards slashing their carbon footprint and single-use plastic. We’re so proud to be a supplier to the club.” Stuart Cox, Town’s director of venue, added: “We're delighted to be working in partnership with Vinca Wine. As a club, it's important that we do our bit to become more sustainable and reduce our carbon footprint. Partnering with Vinca Wine is just the latest step in doing that. “In addition to Vinca's great taste and its environmental benefits, it's fantastic to be working with local people and Town fans as our wine provider.” Town have also made moves towards improving sustainability at Portman Road via the Town CAN campaign, which raises awareness of air pollution, using 100 per cent biodegradable and recyclable cups in the FanZone and concourses, switching to wooden cutlery, stopping using straws, reverting to dispensers instead of individual sachets, offering vegan options throughout concourses and the FanZone, giving staff and players reusable drinks bottles and installing water dispensers and introducing a zero waste to landfill policy.

Photos: ITFC



IpswichT62OldBoy added 11:49 - Jan 27

They need to improve the beer offering. 0

