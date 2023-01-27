Hladky: Burnley Are the Best Team Outside the Premier League, We're Looking Forward to the Challenge

Friday, 27th Jan 2023 12:07 He may be a background figure most of the time in his role as Town’s second-choice goalkeeper but Vaclav Hladky’s enthusiasm is certainly not on the wane as he anticipates his latest first-team opportunity in tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth round home clash with Burnley. The Championship pacesetters, who appear to be nailed-on for a return to the Premier League after being relegated last term, arrive at Portman Road tomorrow for what looks to be the Blues’ biggest test of the season so far – and nobody is looking forward to it more than the 32-year-old Czech. Chances to shine are few and far between for Hladky, who has spent the entire League One campaign on the bench, having to content himself with playing in the Carabao Cup, Papa Johns Trophy and the FA Cup. Indeed, while you have to back more than a year, to December 2021, for his last league appearance, which came in the 1-0 home defeat of Wycombe Wanderers in manager Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge. Hladky said: “We beat a Championship team, Rotherham, in the third round, and they were hard opponents, different to what we face in League One. It was a huge result to beat them 4-1 and it gave us confidence that we can build on. “But while Burnley are also in the Championship, they are dominating that league and will be a very hard team to beat. They are the best team outside the Premier League and they will be back there next season, but this is a game we are looking forward to and we are up for the challenge it brings. “The fans are looking forward to it as well because we have sold nearly 25,000 tickets, so it is a big game for them as well. I think it will be a big test for Burnley if we can be at our best and I think it will be a good game to watch. “The FA Cup is a huge competition and while our main ambition is to win promotion at the end of the season, we are also keen to progress and maybe test ourselves against one of the big clubs in the Premier League in the fifth round.” Hladky is only one of several experienced players who could feature in McKenna’s starting line-up to face the Clarets, depending on whether or not the Town boss sees the fixture as an opportunity to open the door to those who are short of minutes due to the overall strength of the senior squad. “I’m the same as every other player; I want to be out on the pitch contributing and helping the team,” said the former St Mirren and Salford City man. “It doesn’t really matter what sort of game it is. We all want to play and those who play against Burnley will want to win and impress the manager.” Asked how much the Blues had improved since he was signed in June 2021, the keeper replied: “Massively. It is mainly down to Kieran McKenna and his staff. As a squad we are working really hard and we have great belief in the way we are going about it. “I think everyone can see the progress we have made and we genuinely believe we are getting better every day and with every game. Obviously, there is a huge goal at the end of the season and I’m pretty sure we can do it. “I have improved massively. If you watch our style of play, how we want to play, you can see the difference in everyone. “For me, personally, at 32 years of age I am still learning every single day. Working with the gaffer is something special for me. He has huge experience from football at the very highest level with Manchester United and all the players feel the same, excited to be a part of it.” Although his lack of first-team activity is an obvious frustration, Hladky is clearly enjoying life as an Ipswich Town player and spoke in glowing terms about his part in helping to spread the word via the club’s foundation activities. This week, for example, he and colleague Kane Vincent-Young visited the player development centre on the Portman Road practice pitch to meet children between the ages of six and 12, not just signing autographs, answering questions and posing for pictures, but also joining in the session. He said: “It was really nice to be a part of something like that. There were 50 or 60 young kids training and we had a session together. The kids were really buzzing and it was great to see the smiles on their faces. “I am a father as well and I know what it means to the kids who were involved. For them, it was a big thing to meet professional players, but both of us enjoyed the fact that the kids were enjoying it so much. It wasn’t really coaching, just being a part of the session and having fun.”

