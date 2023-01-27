Morris Starts For U21s Against U's

Friday, 27th Jan 2023 12:15

Striker Ben Morris makes his first start in a Town shirt this season as the Blues’ U21s host Colchester United at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

Morris, 23, returned from a successful loan spell with Swedish club GAIS in November but wasn’t able to feature for Town at any level until the transfer window opened.

The frontman, who has made one senior start and four sub appearances for Town, seems likely to be sent out for another loan spell in the second half of the season with there currently no scope to include him in the 22-man EFL squad.

Aside from Morris, it’s a very young Blues side with several of those involved for the U18s in last week’s FA Youth Cup victory over Nottingham Forest starting, including goalscorer and winning penalty-taker Rio Morgan, the Barbrook twins, defender Dan Cousens and keeper Woody Williamson.

U21s: Williamson, Cousens, Hudson, H Barbrook, Armin (c), F Barbrook, Morgan, Siziba, Morris, Chirewa, Nwabueze. Subs: Haddoch, Woods, Manly, Valentine.





Photo: Matchday Images