McKenna Not Expecting Any Further Additions

Friday, 27th Jan 2023 14:55 Town boss Kieran McKenna still isn’t anticipating any further additions before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday but says the club continue to keep a watching brief and could make a move if someone it’s believed could make a big impact becomes available, while there have been no developments on potential exits such a Burton Albion’s interest in striker Gassan Ahadme. The Blues have made four signings during the window, permanent recruits Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead, loanee George Hirst and Massimo Luongo, who signed a short-term deal to the summer. Asked whether there was still the possibility he might add to those signings, McKenna said: “Not really. The club are, as I’ve said, making sure that they’re still active behind the scenes, are aware of what’s going on and what players may or may not be available. “If there’s anything that is available very late in the window that we think could have a really good impact for us, then we’ll be ready but we’re also happy with the squad we have in the building.” In terms of players moving on, Burton boss Dino Maamria revealed earlier in the month that the Blues and Brewers had been discussing Ahadme’s potential return to the Pirelli Stadium on loan, although said at the time that the deal was dead in the water due to the terms demanded by Town. Quizzed on whether there had been any progress on that situation or any other outgoing move, McKenna said: “No, no news, no updates, nobody close to an exit at that point and we’re comfortable with what we have.” Striker Ben Morris was in action for the U21s this afternoon, his first involvement at the club since returning from Swedish side GAIS. Asked if the 23-year-old might now be sent out on loan again, McKenna said: “In terms of his plans longer terms and loans, that’s obviously for the club and Ben to discuss. “He’s trained with us quite a few times, a really good person, a good player, can see why he was so highly thought of early in his career and he’s had some unlucky times with injuries over the years. “There’s still a talented footballer there and good for him to get a game today and continue to build himself up and I’m sure he can still go on to have a good career.”

Photo: Matchday Images



