McKenna: Not Many Keepers Better With Their Feet Than Hladky

Friday, 27th Jan 2023 15:33 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has praised second-choice keeper Vaclav Hladky, who he believes is as good with his feet as any number one in the country. Czech-born Hladky, 32, is set to make his eighth appearance of the season, all in cups, when the Blues host Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. “Vaz has been great, I have to say, both on and off the pitch,” McKenna said. “I think his performances this season have been really, really good. In the cup games he has played in, I think he has been really, really good. “As he has said himself, the style of keeper he is suits the team. I don’t think there are many better in English football with his feet than Vaz. “He’s a really good professional. He supports Christian, he pushes Christian every single day, he is very, very good in training, very calm, trains well every day. A consummate professional and we are delighted to have him here.”

Photo: Matchday Images



village_blue added 15:51 - Jan 27

If the boss thinks he’s that good with his feet then play him, as Walton has been poor with his feet recently. 0

Linkboy13 added 15:54 - Jan 27

He's better with his feet than he is with his hands. 0

ArnieM added 16:12 - Jan 27

Which is more important for a GK …, hands or feet, though? 0

Bert added 16:35 - Jan 27

With Walton not at his best, I would be happy to see Hlady starting a league game as well as Saturday’s cup tie. 0

