McKenna: Not Many Keepers Better With Their Feet Than Hladky
Friday, 27th Jan 2023 15:33
Blues boss Kieran McKenna has praised second-choice keeper Vaclav Hladky, who he believes is as good with his feet as any number one in the country.
Czech-born Hladky, 32, is set to make his eighth appearance of the season, all in cups, when the Blues host Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.
“Vaz has been great, I have to say, both on and off the pitch,” McKenna said. “I think his performances this season have been really, really good. In the cup games he has played in, I think he has been really, really good.
“As he has said himself, the style of keeper he is suits the team. I don’t think there are many better in English football with his feet than Vaz.
“He’s a really good professional. He supports Christian, he pushes Christian every single day, he is very, very good in training, very calm, trains well every day. A consummate professional and we are delighted to have him here.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]