Agbaje Joins Yeovil on Loan

Friday, 27th Jan 2023 16:23 Young Blues right-back Edwin Agbaje has joined Vanarama National League Yeovil on loan for the rest of the season. Agbaje, capped by the Republic of Ireland at U15, U16 and U18s level and set to train with the U19s next week, made his first two senior appearances for the Blues earlier this season, starting the Papa Johns Trophy tie at Cambridge and coming on as a sub in the FA Cup match at Bracknell. “When I heard about the move, straight away I was open to it. Yeovil is a big club in this league, with a good history of playing in the top leagues,” the 18-year-old told the Glovers official website. “I wanted to come over straight away and get that experience of men’s football, at the right club, at the right time for me.” First-team manager Mark Cooper added: “Edwin is a young lad who arrives with a lot of potential. “He’s impressed so far in training, he’s got a clear determination to do well in the game and that will bode well in his time here.” Agbaje, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer with the club having an option for a further season, is expected to be available for Saturday’s game at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Millsey added 16:35 - Jan 27

Really like the look of this young lad 👍 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments