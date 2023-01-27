Morris Nets Twice For U21s as Nouble Red-Carded

Friday, 27th Jan 2023 17:36 Ben Morris scored twice and strikes from Jesse Nwabueze and Tawanda Chirewa sealed Town’s U21s 4-2 win against 10-man Colchester United at Bent Lane on Friday afternoon, former Blues striker Frank Nouble having seen red for the U’s in the first half. Nwabueze opened the scoring on 15 when he slid in at the back post to convert a cross from Zanda Siziba which wasn’t dealt with by the visitors’ defence. The Essex side levelled three minutes before the break, however, when a near-post corner wasn’t cleared, and Oscar Thorne fired home from close range. In rather bizarre circumstances, ex-Town frontman Nouble was then shown a straight red card after directing some foul and abusive language towards referee George Laflin as the visiting players celebrated their equalising goal. Despite this, the U’s nearly went into half-time ahead but Harvey Sayer dragged his shot just wide of the far post after a swift breakaway in stoppage time. On 51, the young Blues regained their lead though when Max Hudson’s cross from the left was controlled and then fired into the net by Morris. Skipper Albie Armin came close to adding a third soon after but he couldn’t quite connect with a corner at the back post, before Morris turned provider and teed-up Chirewa, who calmly slotted past Jamie Grossart with a simple side-foot finish on 68. The U’s hit back again though and reduced the arrears with 15 minutes remaining when captain Chay Cooper fired past Woody Williamson from close range following a good cross from the right. However, Chirewa returned the favour and slid a fine through ball to Morris, who burst forward and found the far bottom corner with a neat left-foot finish in stoppage time to seal the win. U21s: Williamson, Cousens (Haddoch 46), Hudson, Armin, H Barbrook, F Barbrook, Morgan (Valentine 63), Siziba (Manly 80), Morris, Chirewa, Nwabueze. Unused: Woods.

Photo: Matchday Images



