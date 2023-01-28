Mason on Life's a Pitch

Saturday, 28th Jan 2023 09:18 Former Blues midfielder Paul Mason will be speaking to the regulars on today's Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk at lunchtime (12-2pm). Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham. Mason was with the Blues between 1993 and 1998, scoring 36 goals in 119 starts and 14 sub appearances, among them the winner in the 1996 FA Cup third round replay away against then-Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers. Also on the show will be Town’s chief operating officer Luke Werhun, who will be talking about next week’s beamback of the Cambridge United match. Will Town beat Burnley and reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2007? Should the Blues make more signings before the transfer window closes on Tuesday? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

solemio added 10:48 - Jan 28

Possibly the player most under-estimated by the majority of supporters. 0

