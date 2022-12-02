Town Make Eight Changes For Burnley Tie

Saturday, 28th Jan 2023 14:47 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes eight changes for this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Burnley with only skipper Sam Morsy, George Edmundson and Lee Evans remaining from the team which beat Morecambe 4-0 on Tuesday. Vaclav Hladky comes in in goal behind Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and Edmundson. Greg Leigh and Kayden Jackson are the widemen with Morsy and Evans the central midfield pairing. Sone Aluko and Marcus Harness are the number 10s behind central striker George Hirst. Town name a strong nine-man bench featuring top scorer Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead, Kyle Edwards, Massimo Luongo and Cameron Humphreys. Harry Clarke is ineligible having played for Stoke earlier in the competition, while neither Leif Davis nor Wes Burns are in the squad. Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes seven changes from the team which beat West Brom 2-1 a week ago yesterday. Scott Twine, who signed for the Clarets from the MK Dons in the summer, is handed his full debut, while new signing Ameen Al-Dakhil makes his Clarets bow and fellow recent recent recruits Lyle Foster and Hjalmar Ekdal are among the subs. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Jackson, Evans, Morsy (c), Leigh, Aluko, Harness, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Humphreys, Luongo, Edwards, Broadhead, Chaplin, Ladapo. Burnley: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Cork (c), Rodriguez, Twine, Da Silva, Tella, Bastien, Churlinov, Al-Dakhil, Beyer. Subs: Capser, Brownhill, Barnes, Foster, Roberts, Ekdal, Zaroury, Cullen, Maatsen. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 15:12 - Jan 28

Good game time for some fringe players. Keep the squad up match fitness. So far good start by town. 0

TimmyH added 15:18 - Jan 28

Rather strange line up...those 'fringe' (Hirst/Jackson/Edwards) players that came on against Morecambe did little in the game, personally thought we might have had a stronger side than this. 1

