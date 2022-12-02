Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley - Match Report

Saturday, 28th Jan 2023 17:04 Town and Burnley face an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Turf Moor following an entertaining 0-0 draw at Portman Road. The top-scoring sides from League One and the Championship were unable to find a goal with Marcus Harness coming close for Town when he hit the bar in the first half. Boss Kieran McKenna made eight changes with only skipper Sam Morsy, George Edmundson and Lee Evans remaining from the team which beat Morecambe 4-0 on Tuesday. Vaclav Hladky came in in goal behind a back four of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, Edmundson and Greg Leigh. Morsy and Evans were the central midfield pairing with Kayden Jackson on the right, Sone Aluko in the middle and Harness the left behind central striker George Hirst. Town named a strong nine-man bench featuring top scorer Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead, Kyle Edwards, Massimo Luongo and Cameron Humphreys. Harry Clarke was ineligible having played for Stoke earlier in the competition, while neither Leif Davis nor Wes Burns were in the squad. Burnley boss Vincent Kompany made seven changes from the team which beat West Brom 2-1 a week ago yesterday. Scott Twine, who signed for the Clarets from the MK Dons in the summer, was handed his full debut, while new signing Ameen Al-Dakhil made his Clarets bow and fellow recent recent recruits Lyle Foster and Hjalmar Ekdal were among the subs. Town were first to threaten in the second minute when Jackson was sent away on the right and crossed low for Hirst, who slid in but sent the ball the wrong side of the post under pressure from Al-Dakhil. Moments later, Hirst was almost gifted the ball inside the Clarets’ box by Charlie Taylor but visitors keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was quickly off his line to clear the under-hit backpass. The Blues maintained their strong start and went close to going in front in the fifth minute when, after Hirst had been stopped in his tracks just inside the area, Harness curled a shot over Bailey-Farrell which scuffed the top of the bar. On 10, Peacock-Farrell punched a Leigh cross away off the top of Hirst’s head, then two minutes later, Jordan Beyer was shown the game’s first yellow card for pulling back Aluko, the second time the Town forward had been stopped in that manner by the Lancastrians. Burnley, who had struggled to get on the ball, managed their first shot in the 20th minute when it fell for Jay Rodriguez on the left of the box but the one-time England international shot well into the Sir Bobby Robson Stand. A minute later, Rodriguez won a free-kick 25 yards out to the right and Twine struck a powerful shot straight at Hladky.

But it was still mainly Town and on 24 Morsy clipped a cross into the area for Hirst, who knocked it down but no teammate read it and the ball was cleared. Two minutes later, Harness was yellow-carded for a late challenge on Al-Dakhil, although the former Pompey man looked as if he’d lost his footing rather than making a challenge. As the game passed the half-hour mark, Darko Churlinov did well on the left and cut inside to Rodriguez, but the former Southampton man’s effort, which looked to be going wide anyway, went behind off Donacien. On 33, Jackson sent over a cross-shot from the right which threatened to dip under Peacock-Farrell’s bar and the Northern Irishman was forced to tip over. From the corner, the ball was played to Morsy on the edge of the area, the Egyptian international crossed and Leigh flicked a header wide. Five minutes later, the Blues threatened again, Hirst playing in Morsy on the left of the area from where the skipper’s effort from a tight angle was forced behind. Referee Tom Nield played an advantage in the build-up as the already-booked Beyer bodychecked Jackson but surprisingly took no action against the on-loan Borussia Mönchengladbach man, who could count himself fortunate not to have been shown his second yellow card of the afternoon. In the single minute of injury time, Clarets skipper Jack Cork played the ball straight to Harness in space midway inside the Burnley half but the Blues forward ran into trouble on the edge of the box when he ought to have taken an earlier shot or moved the ball on to Town players to his left and right. The half-time whistle was greeted by applause from Blues fans, their team having been on top against the Championship’s top side. The Blues had been in control for much of the half with Town having created most of the game’s chances with Harness having come closest when he hit the bar and Jackson not far away with his effort which Peacock-Farrell flicked over the woodwork. Burnley had put in a scrappy display for the most part, particularly at the back, but while occasionally showing signs of the threat they have posed up front in the Championship this season. The visitors were first to threaten after the restart, Churlinov having been found on space on the left of the box but the North Macedonian was closed down quickly and Donacien blocked. From the corner, Taylor claimed he was fouled by Jackson but referee Nield showed no interest. Burnley had started the second half much more brightly than they had ended the first and on 52 Nathan Tella worked himself space on the edge of the box before hitting a shot which Hladky tipped over. Within a minute, Hladky was in action again, getting back to his goal and saving a shot from Rodriguez from distance with the striker taking a sharp effort at goal as he sought to catch the keeper out of his ground. In the 54th minute, Town won a corner on the left, which Burnley defended poorly, the ball dropping to Woolfenden, whose heel-flick at the far post failed to trouble Peacock-Farrell. But Burnley were continuing to look more dangerous than in the first half and on 59 Twine struck a low shot just wide. Seconds afterwards, both sides made a triple change. Burnley swapped Twine, Churlinov and Samuel Bastien for Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen and Anass Zaroury, while Chaplin, Ladapo and Broadhead took over from Harness, Hirst and Aluko for Town. Chaplin was quickly into the action, sending Jackson away on the right from where the former Accrington man sent over a low cross which was cleared ahead of Hirst. Burnley gave South African international Foster his debut in the 67th minute for Rodriguez. The Clarets continued to look the more likely scorers of the game’s first goal and in the 77th minute, sub Zaroury belted a loose ball across the face and wide from the left of the box with referee Nield awarding a corner much to the frustration of the Town defenders. Hladky turned the flag-kick over from under his bar. A minute later, Town gave midfielder Luongo his second debut for the Blues for captain Morsy. As the game moved into its scheduled final 10 minutes, the Town crowd began to increase the volume and on 81 Leigh beat his man on the left sent over a cross to the far post to Jackson, whose effort deflected behind. A minute later, Broadhead brought the ball forward to the edge of the box before trying to play in Ladapo when he might have shot but the ex-Rotherham striker had strayed offside. On 85 Edwards took over from Jackson, who had been a threat for Town throughout down the right. Three minutes later, Cork was booked for hauling back Luongo as the Australian made a strong run forward. Town were ending the game the stronger and on 88, Evans sent over a free-kick from the right which Ladapo just failed to get his head to. The ball ran loose but was cleared before a Blues player could seize on it. Two minutes later, Woolfenden headed over from a Town free-kick on the left. As the game moved into four minutes of injury time, Foster scuffed a weak effort through to Hladky. Town almost won it in fortuitous circumstances soon afterwards when Chaplin turned on the right and sent over a cross which took a deflection and looped under the bar but Peacock-Farrell got back on his line to palm it away and claim. Referee Nield ended one of the more memorable goalless draw soon afterwards with Town fans happy with the manner in which their team had fared against the Championship’s runaway leaders. Having been bettered by the Blues in the first half, the Clarets improved after the break and tested Hladky on a couple of occasions without ever overworking the Town keeper. The Blues ended the game on top and might well have grabbed a winner in the latter stages and can be proud of their efforts against a team which looks destined for the Premier League. The teams, who will meet again at Turf Moor in the midweek after the Cambridge match, will both go into the hat for the fifth round draw - Town for the first time since 2007 - which takes place will be broadcast live on BBC One on Monday during the One Show from 7pm. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Jackson (Edwards 85), Evans, Morsy (c) (Luongo 78), Leigh, Aluko (Broadhead 60), Harness (Chaplin 60), Hirst (Ladapo 60). Unused: Walton, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Humphreys. Burnley: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Cork (c), Rodriguez (Foster 67), Twine (Brownhill 59), Da Silva, Tella (Roberts 90), Bastien (Zaroury 59), Churlinov (Cullen 59), Al-Dakhil, Beyer. Unused: Capser, Barnes, Ekdal, Maatsen. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire). Att: 25,420 (Burnley: 1,581).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Nomore4 added 17:07 - Jan 28

Best 0.0 you’ll see. Fantastic performance all round.

And into FA cup 5th round draw…… 11

Miaow added 17:11 - Jan 28

A good game and we were a tad unfortunate not to win! We competed well against a Burnley team that will - barring a disaster - be back in the Premier League next season.



I wonder if Hladký could dislodge Walton in our league line-up? He certainly didn’t disgrace himself and looked pretty good.



And great numbers in the ground today. 🔵⚪️ 13

Nomore4 added 17:12 - Jan 28

25k crowds are now the new normal…..and Chris Sutton 4 goals out this time. Fool. 17

blueboy1981 added 17:13 - Jan 28

A largely unwanted Replay - full, unchanged Team, could we have WON, and moved on ?

No reason for anyone to believe that couldn’t have been the case today, with the now available Squad. -3

pg888 added 17:17 - Jan 28

Hladky was outstanding, can’t be far off pushing for a league start if he is capable of games like today 12

Billericay12 added 17:19 - Jan 28

A performance to be proud of. Could do without a replay but we have missed a cup run for a long time so enjoy the journey. Jackson caused them problems but lacked the quality delivery we needed. Lots of other excellent performances. 7

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:19 - Jan 28

They made 7 changes we made 8 so evened out in that respect. Both teams struggled a little in the last third but we hit the post and matched possession and everything else against a team running away with the championship and playing in the prem next season. Great support again and up hours Chris Sutton you absolute gobsh!te! Now please can we all get behind the team and stop moaning about this and that only halfway in the season and yes I mean you blueboy1981 who would find fault in anything. COYB’s 2

Suffolkboy added 17:20 - Jan 28

Yet another super ITFC performance against illustrious opposition and in front of a great crowd ; can we wish for more as we plot our way forward and upwards with a dedicated and energetic and talented Management !?

Well done everyone ! Just a little more intuition and perception and this game would have been chalked up as a win !

COYB 5

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 17:20 - Jan 28

I have been a tough critic of Hladky - and was expecting the usual first shot goal against us - but have to give him credit. His best game for us, by far. Wolf did lose confidence in him for a bit in the first half (unsurprising given his time as a starter for us) but thankfully it didn't hurt us.



Really great watching us against a good side, btw. Much better standard than the likes of the lower tier L1 clubs. 7

BobbyPetta11 added 17:29 - Jan 28

Very impressive, nobody likes a reply. Fantastic indicator to see how this team will get on when promoted. 4

TimmyH added 17:33 - Jan 28

Played ok today but not really looked like scoring other than the Harness effort...would have liked to have seen a stronger side start though Jackson/Hladky/Leighplayed alright but that's probably our chance gone as I can only see McK play a fairly second string side at their place.



Now for a full strength side (with Broadhead/Clarke/Chaplin/Davis) all starting and playing it as a Cup Final against Wednesday to get back into the autos chase! 4

SickParrot added 17:39 - Jan 28

A good result against a team that will be in the Premier League next season, but I would rather we had slipped to a narrow defeat than drawn. The replay is an extra game we really don't want. It's a game we're unlikely to win which involves a long midweek journey, and there's the danger of players getting injured. 1

billlm added 17:39 - Jan 28

Really enjoyed that very commited organised, well in it, 1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 17:43 - Jan 28

An excellent effort. Won't be too concerned about the replay as long as we don't get tonked personally. As for Chris Sutton, a packet of Suttons seeds could make better predictions than that lame brained canary. 3

PutneyBlue added 17:45 - Jan 28

SickParrot

I would rather we had slipped to a narow victory 1

EssexTractor added 17:46 - Jan 28

A proper proper football match

McKennas tactics were superb, defend from the front

Hldaky well done , very good performance

And wow now have four truly impressive fullbacks, with Leigh playing as though he were a regular

Evans best match for some time

Jackson’s pace a worry for Burnley

I hope that Kompany will have favourable words for todays opposition 1

RobsonWark added 17:52 - Jan 28

Never going to win anything with Jackson in the team. He does not have a football brain. We are so good when he is not on the pitch. Remember first 45 minutes on Tuesday night? -7

fistpumpfury added 17:57 - Jan 28

Agree with all the positivity above, a truly good performance and the keeper was good. However, one negative, we’ve got to stop playing ourselves into trouble while playing out from the back. It’s cost us a few points this season and could be the difference between play offs and auto. I understand K. Mc is coaching them to play out from the back and has eradicated the hoof ball developed by McCarthy and Lambert but are these players good enough to carry it out successfully?

But, I’ve come away with a good feeling from today. We played a class outfit and were more than a match for them. UPPA TOWEN 0

planetblue_2011 added 17:57 - Jan 28

Who is this ex canary scum bag Chris Sutton think he knows what he’s talking about🤔 well predicting a 0-4 town lose really makes him know what he’s talking about, LOOSER😂😂😂

We played very well today, we’ve got as good as chance as any at turf moor.

COYB🚜🚜 0

Ipswichbusiness added 17:58 - Jan 28

A good result against a Burnley team flying at the top of the Championship.



We kept a clean sheet against a high scoring team which promises well for the rest of the season. 1

SickParrot added 18:06 - Jan 28

PutneyBlue

A win was obviously my preferred result, but in my opinion a narrow defeat would've been better than a draw for the reasons stated. 0

jas0999 added 18:11 - Jan 28

Decent game and a very good result against a top championship team. Arguably, we should have won. Had the better chances. But, clean sheet, a replay and another number crowd. Overall, a good days work. Well done all. 0

DavoIPB added 18:18 - Jan 28

Excellent game. Not sure why everyone is worried about a replay. Plenty of players to play almost two different teams. Gives players like Aluko and Hladky plenty of game time. 0

Blueballs83 added 18:19 - Jan 28

Very proud of the team today. It was a great team performance against a very good side. I thought this was one of Jackson’s best games for us and he is learning his new position well. Not a bad back up to Burns and he always gives his all. Think we should all support him rather be critical. 0

Nobbysnuts added 18:25 - Jan 28

Chris Sutton....stick your useless prediction up your ar#e you complete b#llend.... 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments