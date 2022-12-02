Kompany: Portman Road's a Special Place

Saturday, 28th Jan 2023 19:00 Burnley manager Vincent Kompany described Portman Road as a special place following his first visit to the home of the Blues and wasn’t too unhappy this his Championship leaders face a fourth-round FA Cup replay against Town at Turf Moor following this afternoon’s 0-0 draw. Both sides had opportunities to claim victory from the tie but the goalless stalemate was a reasonable reflection of the 90 minutes. “I'm probably one of the few managers who is not disappointed we have a replay,” Kompany said afterwards. “It was a tough away game and it was always going to be a tough game. In the end we get to take the game back to Turf Moor. We have a squad of players who are dying to prove themselves so it is not a bad thing for us. “I didn't have a feeling it was a clear game for anyone, it was a good battle and well fought. “To our standards, we usually come out with the ball a bit more on duels and in second balls. We are usually a bit more compact and aggressive but that is normal when you integrate a few new players here and there. “In the end I thought we picked it up. On the ball, the pitch was always going to bring its own challenges but we grew into the game. In the end it was never a clear game so the result in my opinion looks fair.” What did he make of Town? “Everything I knew - well set up, some good patterns and principles on the ball. Good intensity to go and press and then obviously with the support of the home crowd and this being a cup tie, we expected a tough game. “That’s why I’m actually happy and I’m usually never happy if we don’t win, but I’m actually looking forward to taking this game back to Turf Moor.” Kompany never played at Portman Road during his playing days and was asked what he made of his first visit. “Whatever camera angles you guys have, they don’t do it justice, it’s bigger than that when you come in,” he said. “I’ve travelled all over England, but it’s a special place, for sure. On a winter night, I know it’s afternoon but it looked like a winter night, it’s a good result. “I’ve never known anyone to do well in the cup without these type of games and these type moments, so it’s a good result for us.” He added: “I think this game is a credit to English football, it’s a third division team playing against a second division team. I don’t think there’s any other country where you see 25,000 fans turn up for a fourth round of the FA Cup. “There’s no other country where this could happen and it was great for me as well to show this type of environment to the players we’ve signed because they understand that the game in this country is different than anywhere else. “I’ve known it because I’ve been in this country for a long time but it’s quite a unique thing that you guys have got going here. It’s pretty special.”

Photo: TWTD



BlueNomad added 19:08 - Jan 28

That is praise indeed from a giant of the modern game. 11

OwainG1992 added 19:11 - Jan 28

Great words from a footballing great. 6

ScottCandage added 19:12 - Jan 28

This. All of this. Kompany encapsulated everything. We gave them a match and a half, and stood tall at the end.



And maybe one day, I'll find out for myself how special it is to walk into PR. 2

Suffolkboy added 19:14 - Jan 28

A big thank you ,for the way your team played, the recognition you give to everything P Rd and the honest enthusiasm !

COYB 3

TractorBlue00 added 19:19 - Jan 28

Vincent has always been such a class act, great to hear he enjoyed his day at portman road. 4

Blue_75 added 19:23 - Jan 28

Nice words from Kompany.

I know what he means about the camera angle making PR look smaller than it is.

1

Cadiar added 19:36 - Jan 28

Nice comments from one of the great Players of recent times, congratulations to him on how he has changed Burnley into a very attractive team. We are only 3rd team this season not to concede to them which says a huge amount about us & I think we are the highest scorers over the EFL

We won't be playing in front of 25000 at Turf Moor, the ground capacity is under 22K, hopefully we'll have a big following. 0

Bert added 19:52 - Jan 28

A gentleman of the sport. He knows there is something special taking place at PR as we do, and with a fair wind we can still get promoted with or without some of the detractors on this forum. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 19:54 - Jan 28

I like this chap. 0

Orraman added 19:58 - Jan 28

Praise indeed from someone who has achieved most things in the game but has the honesty and graciousness to openly compliment everything he encountered on his first ever visit to Portman Rd. Hopefully we can welcome him back sometime soon in a Premier League fixture.

You can keep your Anfield, Nou Camp, San Siro etc because we have something here that cannot be replicated anywhere 0

