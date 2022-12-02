|Ipswich Town 0 v 0 Burnley
FA Cup
Saturday, 28th January 2023 Kick-off 15:00
Kompany: Portman Road's a Special Place
Saturday, 28th Jan 2023 19:00
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany described Portman Road as a special place following his first visit to the home of the Blues and wasn’t too unhappy this his Championship leaders face a fourth-round FA Cup replay against Town at Turf Moor following this afternoon’s 0-0 draw.
Both sides had opportunities to claim victory from the tie but the goalless stalemate was a reasonable reflection of the 90 minutes.
“I'm probably one of the few managers who is not disappointed we have a replay,” Kompany said afterwards.
“It was a tough away game and it was always going to be a tough game. In the end we get to take the game back to Turf Moor. We have a squad of players who are dying to prove themselves so it is not a bad thing for us.
“I didn't have a feeling it was a clear game for anyone, it was a good battle and well fought.
“To our standards, we usually come out with the ball a bit more on duels and in second balls. We are usually a bit more compact and aggressive but that is normal when you integrate a few new players here and there.
“In the end I thought we picked it up. On the ball, the pitch was always going to bring its own challenges but we grew into the game. In the end it was never a clear game so the result in my opinion looks fair.”
What did he make of Town? “Everything I knew - well set up, some good patterns and principles on the ball. Good intensity to go and press and then obviously with the support of the home crowd and this being a cup tie, we expected a tough game.
“That’s why I’m actually happy and I’m usually never happy if we don’t win, but I’m actually looking forward to taking this game back to Turf Moor.”
Kompany never played at Portman Road during his playing days and was asked what he made of his first visit.
“Whatever camera angles you guys have, they don’t do it justice, it’s bigger than that when you come in,” he said.
“I’ve travelled all over England, but it’s a special place, for sure. On a winter night, I know it’s afternoon but it looked like a winter night, it’s a good result.
“I’ve never known anyone to do well in the cup without these type of games and these type moments, so it’s a good result for us.”
He added: “I think this game is a credit to English football, it’s a third division team playing against a second division team. I don’t think there’s any other country where you see 25,000 fans turn up for a fourth round of the FA Cup.
“There’s no other country where this could happen and it was great for me as well to show this type of environment to the players we’ve signed because they understand that the game in this country is different than anywhere else.
“I’ve known it because I’ve been in this country for a long time but it’s quite a unique thing that you guys have got going here. It’s pretty special.”
Photo: TWTD
|
