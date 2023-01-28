Town and Burnley Ball Four in Fifth Round Draw
Saturday, 28th Jan 2023 20:17
Town and Burnley will be ball number four in Monday evening’s draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The Blues are in the hat for the fifth round for the first time since 2007 following their 0-0 home draw with the Clarets this afternoon. The teams face one another again at Turf Moor in around 10 days’ time.
The draw will be shown on The One Show from 7pm, as well as @EmiratesFACup on Twitter and the Emirates FA Cup Facebook page
Fifth round matches will played in the midweek commencing Monday 27th February.
FA Cup Fifth Round Draw
Photo: Action Images
