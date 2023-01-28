Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town and Burnley Ball Four in Fifth Round Draw
Saturday, 28th Jan 2023 20:17

Town and Burnley will be ball number four in Monday evening’s draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues are in the hat for the fifth round for the first time since 2007 following their 0-0 home draw with the Clarets this afternoon. The teams face one another again at Turf Moor in around 10 days’ time.

The draw will be shown on The One Show from 7pm, as well as @EmiratesFACup on Twitter and the Emirates FA Cup Facebook page

Fifth round matches will played in the midweek commencing Monday 27th February.

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw
1 Preston North End or Tottenham Hotspur 
2 Southampton 
3 Wrexham or Sheffield United 
4 Ipswich Town or Burnley 
5 Manchester United or Reading
 6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town
 7 Derby County or West Ham United
 8 Stoke City or Stevenage 
9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City 
10 Leicester City 
11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town 
12 Manchester City 
13 Bristol City
 14 Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool
 15 Fulham or Sunderland 
16 Leeds United


Photo: Action Images



Len_Brennan added 21:29 - Jan 28
Nobody there for us to be worried about.
0


