Tractor Girls Host Lewes in FA Cup

Sunday, 29th Jan 2023 09:42 Ipswich Town Women are in Vitality Women’s FA Cup fourth round action against Barclays Women's Championship Lewes at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls, who thrashed Portishead 7-0 at Playford Road in the last round, are looking to go on another lengthy cup run having reached the quarter-finals twice in the previous three seasons before exiting at Manchester City in 2019/20 and then at home to West Ham in their first-ever live TV match last term. “We do a love an FA Cup game,” all-time top scorer Natasha Thomas said. “There’s a bit more spice with the FA Cup game, more to battle for as well, it’s a one-off game so we’ll be putting our all into this.” The Blues won’t have an easy task on Sunday with Lewes sixth in the division above Town having been defeated only twice this season. “It’s going to be a big test for us,” Thomas, who has scored 10 times in 2022/23 admitted. “It’s a team I don’t believe we’ve played before, so I think it’s going to be a big test for us and we just need to make sure we can show the best possible Ipswich Town team that we can.” The Blues, who won 2-1 away against the London Bees in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division last weekend, will be in action at their regular home, the AGL Arena, for the first time since November 27th.





Photo: Ross Halls



