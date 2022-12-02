Edmundson: It's Been a Dream Return

Sunday, 29th Jan 2023 10:19 by Blair Ferguson Town's 0-0 draw with Championship leaders Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round at Portman Road yesterday continued a dream return to the side for centre-back George Edmundson who has been biding his time in recent months. The 25-year-old had only featured four times throughout December and January, but his return to Kieran McKenna's starting XI in the 4-0 win against Morecambe on Tuesday saw Town secure their first clean sheet in six games. Despite extensive changes, with Edmundson only one of three to start both games, Town recorded a second clean sheet against the Championship’s leaders and the one-time Rangers man says he and his defensive colleagues are buzzing at the achievement. “I was just saying I probably need a goal off a set piece, and I've had a few headers, but it's a bit of a dream start coming back in for me, really, so hopefully it can continue.” he said. “Obviously, defensive unit-wise, we're buzzing with the clean sheet and as a team collectively. Not many people have kept clean sheets against them. “We think it's a good night, we've taken a load of positives from it, a few things that we need to work on as well, and it puts us in good stead for the future. “They're flying in the Championship, so to get a draw, we see that as a positive, really. “We wanted to win the game and probably did a tiny bit more to win it, so you're coming off the pitch you're not down, but you're a bit disappointed because you're looking back thinking we could have won. "But then again, we've got a replay in the FA Cup, so anything can happen. Obviously, you always want a Premier League team to test yourself against the best, so we've got a good test with Burnley, who are the best in the Championship at the minute. "So that's a good test and, hopefully, if we get through, obviously you want one of the top dogs, so I'll take any of them.” Edmundson's second game in a week has been a long time coming with a number of talented players vying for his position, but he says the situation is the same for everyone and that manager Kieran McKenna has been clear with his communication. “It goes for everybody,” he reflected. “I want to play every game every week, But then again, Cam [Burgess] has come in, and I spoke to Cam, and he's done brilliant in the time he's been in, I can't argue, and he's kept his shirt.

“And there will be times this season, the gaffer has spoken about it, there will be games that suit Cam and there will be games that suit me. “At the end of the day, it's about getting three points, so if the boss thinks it's better to go with Cam for whatever reason and we win the game, brilliant. “And there will be times when he says to Cam we're going to go with me, and we hopefully win the game. "That's all that matters really, the three points, and it's not an individual sport; it's a team collective. “Clarkey [Harry Clarke] has come in now, and the whole backline, JD [Janoi Donacien], Woolfy [Woolfenden] has been playing brilliant, [Richard] Keogh hasn't played as much as Woolfy, and it's hard for fans and yourselves to see the stuff that he does off the pitch. “He's always chatting to us at half-time, at training and he's been taking video sessions. Just little pointers and using his experience on how we can improve, and people don't always see that and hear about that. “So even though people might think he's not playing and not giving much, he's been a massive help to us.” Edmundson heaped praise on his teammates for claiming the draw with the Clarets, including keeper Vaclav Hladky, who impressed on his eighth appearance this season and was named the official man of the match. The Czech stopper made a number of important saves to force the replay at Turf Moor. “It was a good day's work,” the former Oldham trainee reflected. “And I don't think they can complain at that, really. “They came out second half and had a few chances, and Vas has pulled off some great saves. But for the 90 minutes, I thought it was pretty even and probably a draw and a replay is a fair result. “[They have good players] and I'm sure they are saying the same about us. We’ve had Conor [Chaplin] come on, Lee Evans I thought was brilliant, and Vas [Hladky]. You could go through the whole team. “"He pulled off a save from the volley from [Jay] Rodriguez, a brilliant save and a few others. He's brilliant with his feet and everybody knows that. He's got man of the match today, and he deserves it, I thought he was brilliant. "I thought we were just as good [as Burnley]. Really, I think a draw is probably a fair result. But then again, you look at chances and no team has really had massive chances, but I think just off chances, we probably edged it, so I'm probably being a bit biased, but I think we should have won. “I’ve only ever played at Turf Moor in a reserve game I think for Oldham, so I’m looking forward it. “It’s a stadium I’ve not played a proper game at before, so hopefully the boss picks me and we go from there.” Although Town's work-rate on the pitch was evident, Edmundson credited the performance to McKenna's preparation. He explained: “Obviously, you've got to run and work hard but then again I think it's down to the boss, really. This week we've watched the videos on Burnley and he's put us in a tactical shape, which is probably a bit different than what we've been playing in, and I think that comes down to the boss. “So it is working hard and running, but it's tactical know-how and how you don't have to do as much running because you're already in the positions and shape to stop Burnley. I think that's credit to the boss and obviously to the players for trusting him and doing it.” A replay at Turf Moor gives Town a second chance to reach the fifth round for the FA for the first time in 16 years, but it's also another opportunity for Edmundson to play in front of Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, his Man City idol. “I'm a City fan, so I shook his hand at the end and I was happy,” Mancunian Edmundson said laughing. “He's someone I look up to and what he's done in the game is brilliant. A City legend and a great defender, so it was good. Since I was a child really, Vincent Kompany was the man for me. “He played CDM [centre defensive midfield] and then they moved him to centre-half, but I'm sure he came as a CDM. I'm sure when he comes in in a minute, you can ask him." Edmundson's use of the CDM abbreviation tipped off the room that he was on a managerial path of his own on the popular game Football Manager. “Don’t! The new one, I think I've played about 200 hours on it. I love Football Manager, it's brilliant,” the centre-half enthused. “I used to scout myself, but I don't anymore. I've had it too easy if I do United, City or Chelsea, so at the minute I'm Ross County. It's very tough. “I do Ross County and my mate who I play with, we phone each other when we go online, he's St Mirren at the minute, so he'll be buzzing I've mentioned this. He's won five league titles in a row and I'm struggling. But it's a brilliant game, I love Football Manager!”

