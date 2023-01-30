Loanee Harper Impresses Boss on Return to Exeter Team

Monday, 30th Jan 2023 09:35 On-loan Blues midfielder Rekeem Harper impressed Exeter manager Gary Caldwell in his first senior appearance since October as the Grecians won 2-0 away against the MK Dons on Saturday. Harper, 22, joined the Devon club on loan in August but drifted out of the first-team picture earlier in the season having made 10 starts and three sub appearances. The former England U17 and U19 international played one game for the Blues this season prior to his loan at Exeter, the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester. Having played for two clubs already this season meant he couldn’t have joined another club during January had Exeter sought to end his spell. The former West Brom man hadn’t featured since Caldwell took over as boss in late October but caught the ex-Scotland international’s eye in training. “He earned the right to play,” Caldwell told DevonLive. “It is never easy when you are not in the team. Training is one thing but the speed of the game can take your breath away a bit. “He grew into and got a hold of the game, and that allowed us to gain some impetus and then the quality came off the back of that. “He did well. It is never easy when you have not played but once he got into the game and found the rhythm, he and Archie [Collins] put their stamp on the game and that control is something we are looking at.” He added: “Rekeem was struggling to get game time, but since then his training levels have gone up. “He’s shown the quality that he has and he’s been patient in waiting for his opportunity. For Rekeem and everyone that isn’t making the starting XI, they have to train properly and be ready for their moment whenever that comes.” Harper, who played the first 77 minutes before being replaced, is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further year.

Photo: Matchday Images



Ipswichbusiness added 09:55 - Jan 30

I hope for his sake that he does well, but I can’t see him playing for us again. I suspect that he will be moved on in the summer. 0

