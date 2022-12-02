Town Rebuff Hull Edwards Approach
Monday, 30th Jan 2023 12:25
Town have rebuffed an approach from Championship Hull City for forward Kyle Edwards.
Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues blocked the move for Edwards, which we understand is correct, the Tigers having been keen to sign the 24-year-old on a permanent basis.
Edwards made his 50th appearance for the Blues as a sub during Saturday’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Burnley at Portman Road.
The former England U16, U17 and U20 international joined Town in the summer of 2021 after leaving West Brom, signing a three-year deal with the club having an option for a further season.
Town boss Kieran McKenna said earlier this month that although there had been interest in players on the fringes of his squad, the Blues weren’t looking to move on anyone currently involved with the senior side during January.
“There always is I like to think because we’ve got some good players here who are performing well,” he said.
“Certainly those who are in our first-team group at the moment that are playing minutes we’ve got no desire, no willingness or no thoughts whatsoever on anybody leaving the group, so that’s not really in the question at the moment.
“Of course, there’s always interest from other clubs in players who aren’t getting that many minutes in your group and you’ll get enquiries at this time of the year for availability, and for loans especially. There is interest for some of our players who are out on loan as well from other clubs.
“That’s always going on, but for the core of our group here who have been part of it, there are absolutely no thoughts on any movement in that way.”
Speaking on Friday, McKenna said he wasn’t anticipating any further additions before the transfer window closes on Tuesday at 11pm.
Photo: Matchday Images
