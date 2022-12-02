Town Rebuff Hull Edwards Approach

Monday, 30th Jan 2023 12:25 Town have rebuffed an approach from Championship Hull City for forward Kyle Edwards. Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues blocked the move for Edwards, which we understand is correct, the Tigers having been keen to sign the 24-year-old on a permanent basis. Edwards made his 50th appearance for the Blues as a sub during Saturday’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Burnley at Portman Road. The former England U16, U17 and U20 international joined Town in the summer of 2021 after leaving West Brom, signing a three-year deal with the club having an option for a further season. Town boss Kieran McKenna said earlier this month that although there had been interest in players on the fringes of his squad, the Blues weren’t looking to move on anyone currently involved with the senior side during January. “There always is I like to think because we’ve got some good players here who are performing well,” he said. “Certainly those who are in our first-team group at the moment that are playing minutes we’ve got no desire, no willingness or no thoughts whatsoever on anybody leaving the group, so that’s not really in the question at the moment. “Of course, there’s always interest from other clubs in players who aren’t getting that many minutes in your group and you’ll get enquiries at this time of the year for availability, and for loans especially. There is interest for some of our players who are out on loan as well from other clubs. “That’s always going on, but for the core of our group here who have been part of it, there are absolutely no thoughts on any movement in that way.” Speaking on Friday, McKenna said he wasn’t anticipating any further additions before the transfer window closes on Tuesday at 11pm.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



iaintaylorx added 12:29 - Jan 30

Just needs to add consistency to his game as he can change a game so quickly. I know it’s hard with players performing at such high levels now, but I really like Kyle and seems to be a great guy. Hope he has success here with us, but maybe a loan move to another League 1 side may suit more! 0

BlueBlood90 added 12:31 - Jan 30

If they’re offering a decent fee then I’d take it personally. -3

Vancouver_Blue added 12:34 - Jan 30

I can't remember what we paid for him but if we make a profit of 3x or 4x, I'd take.it 0

Cakeman added 12:38 - Jan 30

Reminds me of Bersant Celina, can be anonymous for long periods but has the ability to win a game with a flick of a switch. Kyle will never be a 90 minute player but is a good squad player.

Probably best to keep him given that we are not short of money. 1

BobbyBell added 12:47 - Jan 30

I used to dread the transfer window years ago when any decent players we had would be sold to reduce the losses. It's great now that we don't have to sell. Personally I like Edwards and I'm pretty sure defenders don't. 2

MaySixth added 12:51 - Jan 30

Blow for Edwards, he would have wanted more game time at the level above. 1

Marcus added 12:59 - Jan 30

He's still a young developing player. While he's improving here, best to hold on. Players frustrated and not developing are the one to shift, only the player and coaches really know that. 1

NITFC added 13:05 - Jan 30

How good is it that we now have players that other teams want? That hasn't happened for a while !!



Glad we are not selling this one though 0

johnwarksshorts added 13:06 - Jan 30

Definitely keep him. Need a strong squad for rest of season. 0

Kentish_Tractor added 13:09 - Jan 30

Any idea what the bid was?



If it's something derisory like £100k then fair enough he's worth more than that. I wouldn't be averse to selling him if the deal was right for both parties though as he's on the fringes - probably the most skillfull player on our books and capable of moments of magic, but his end product is really bad - and only way he will improve that is with games, which he's not going to get here. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments