Liverpool Youth Cup Tie Streamed Live

Monday, 30th Jan 2023 15:14

Town will be live streaming Friday evening’s FA Youth Cup fifth round tie against Liverpool at Portman Road (KO 7pm).

Video passes for the visit by the Reds will be available via iFollow Ipswich for £3.

Sam Darlow’s U18s side beat Nottingham Forest 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road a fortnight ago to set up the tie against the Anfield club.

In round three, Town came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium after previously defeating Bromley 2-1 away and non-league Aveley 9-0 at Portman Road.

Liverpool won 2-1 at Bournemouth in their third round tie before beating Port Vale 1-0 in the fourth.

Town met Liverpool at the semi-final stage of the competition in May 2021 when the Merseysiders came from behind to win 2-1 at Portman Road.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Ticket prices

Adult - £3

Concession - £1

Tickets are available online and for cash on the turnstiles.

Only the Magnus Group West Stand, and initially just the middle tier, will be in use with Liverpool fans advised to sit in Blocks H2, I and J.

Town’s U18s drew 3-3 away against Bristol City in Professional Development League Two South on Saturday.





Photo: Action Images